Champ Kelly has no choice but to watch this Dolphins draft pick go up in flames

When the Miami Dolphins entered the 2025 offseason, it was clear they needed to upgrade the offensive line. The answer was James Daniels, Larry Borom, and re-signing Liam Eichenberg. Now, one of them may be heading out the door.

Champ Kelly is the presumed replacement for Chris Grier. He had previously mentioned that he had the opportunity to review the Dolphins' roster and internal mechanics to form an outside opinion on what needed to be improved and changed.

Tasked with a roster that is a mess, Kelly will need to decide if Eichenberg is worth bringing back. Most fans will say no.

Liam Eichenberg's time with the Miami Dolphins should be coming to an end

Earlier in the season, Dolphins fans were pining for Eichenberg's return. While his play on the field was inconsistent, he provided depth at both guard and center, although not as much at tackle. The interior lineman who returned on a one-year deal never took the field.

Injured since training camp, Eichenberg started on the injured reserve list and was not taken off of it. His return was a complete waste for the Dolphins and for Eichenberg himself.

His teammates love him. The coaching staff does as well. They should. He gives everything of himself, but that isn't always enough. Jesse Davis still brings cringes to Dolphins fans, but he never complained, never stopped fighting, and did everything the team asked him to do. Sometimes it just isn't meant to work out the way it's intended.

Kelly, or whoever the next GM will be, has their work cut out for them this offseason. Fans shouldn't, however, think Eichenberg is definitely gone. He will be a cheap free agent option that could come in and compete during training camp. It may not be what Dolphins fans want to hear, but it is a real possibility.

The Dolphins didn't just draft Eichenberg; they traded up for him, making the move even worse. Miami could have drafted Creed Humphrey. It's one of the Dolphins' biggest mistakes that ranks up with Dave Wannstedt drafting Eddie Moore over Anquan Boldin.