Chargers shatter Dolphins fans' dreams and make Liam Eichenberg decision look worse

When the Miami Dolphins said they wanted to improve the offensive line, it seems they didn't mean by adding better players.

The Dolphins shot out of the gate during the first day of free agency. They added James Daniels, a low-risk, high-potential guard, and then added competition and depth with Larry Borom. After the initial strike, many thought the Dolphins would continue to build the offensive interior. Fans waited but were rewarded with Liam Eichenberg.

Two days after the Dolphins announced Eichenberg's return, the Los Angeles Chargers ended any real hope of adding a quality interior lineman. Los Angeles has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with former first-round pick, Mekhi Becton.

There have been some, including myself, who viewed Becton as a risky investment. While he was fantastic for the Philadelphia Eagles last year in their Super Bowl run, he was a first-round bust with the New York Jets.

New York invested a mid-first-rounder in Becton, but it didn't work out.

It's a two-year, $20 million contract, and Dolphins fans are legitimately going to be upset.

Dolphins' need at guard wasn't enough to get Mekhi Becton to come to South Florida

Becton has said he will continue to play guard for the Chargers. Los Angeles signed Najee Harris as well, hoping to give Justin Herbert a better offensive system. Blocking helps. In Miami, the Dolphins apparently still believe Tua Tagovailoa's quick release reduces the need for better protection.

Despite the addition of Daniels, the Dolphins' offensive line still isn't considered good by any means. Patrick Paul is likely to take over at left tackle for Terron Armstead, and Austin Jackson has a history of health concerns that have cost him chunks of games.

Chris Grier re-signed Eichenberg to a one-year deal despite his struggles last season. He received an awful 49.7 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 58.7 run-blocking grade. The Dolphins had to find a better alternative.

Adding a veteran guard like Becton could've helped, but the Dolphins may now need a home run in the draft.

More Dolphins News and Analysis