Why Dolphins should avoid signing Super Bowl winner Mekhi Becton in free agency

Free agency is finally here. The Miami Dolphins have an opportunity to upgrade their roster but likely won't be one of the busiest teams in the NFL.

Miami has to fix its offensive line, but it's not the only priority. Safety, cornerback, and defensive line stand out. Add the need for a backup quarterback and depth at running back, and it almost makes guard seem like an afterthought. Almost, but not quite.

It is unclear how the Dolphins will attack the market. Most expect Miami to be cautious and meticulous in its approach. Instead of aiming for the top players available, Miami will likely look further down the line for serviceable veterans.

What they can't do is jump on a name, and that is where Mekhi Becton comes into play.

Becton was one of the best offensive line prospects when he entered the draft, and Dolphins fans were not thrilled when the New York Jets selected him. Needless to say, Becton's New York career didn't go to plan, but it all changed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

Mekhi Becton has everything you like about a guard, but the Dolphins need to avoid him

On paper, Becton looks great, especially after last season with the Eagles. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed only three sacks and two quarterback hits in the regular season while earning a strong 74.7 run-blocking grade. Becton turned his career around by moving from tackle to guard, helping lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl.

Could he do the same thing in Miami?

Becton isn't going to be cheap after how he played last season, but this is the rub. Did he play well because it was a contract year? Should the Dolphins offer him a big contract after one better-than-average season? Would the Dolphins or any other team get Philly-Becton or Jets-Becton?

These are valid questions, and the Dolphins have to make the most of their limited cap space. Putting a lot of money into proven players is one thing. Dropping it into the lap of a player who had one good year out of four is too risky when careers are on the line.

The idea of Becton may be a lot more enticing than actually signing him, and that is something Grier needs to consider.

