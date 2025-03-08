Colts hand Dolphins ideal opportunity to reunite with former high draft pick

Adding quality defensive line depth is one of many needs for the Miami Dolphins this offseason, especially if they have to replace Calais Campbell.

Finding cheap solutions isn't always easy, but sometimes, things line up well enough to look at former players who may be open to a return.

In 2024, the Dolphins let Christian Wilkins leave for the Las Vegas Raiders, and Raekwon Davis joined him on the free-agent list. The Indianapolis Colts gave Davis a good contract, but he didn't play well enough to warrant another year.

Indianapolis released Davis this week, clearing nearly $6.5 million in cap space. Signed as a free agent, Davis landed a two-year deal worth $14 million. His salary hit was simply too much compared to his production.

The logical question is whether Davis could return to the Dolphins.

Raekwon Davis would add depth to the Dolphins defensive line but they still need more

Miami could look to go down this road again if Davis is willing to sign a one-year deal worth a little more than the league minimum. The Dolphins may not be the only suitors. Brian Flores could convince the Minnesota Vikings to make him an offer. Flores was one of the catalysts to the Dolphins drafting him in the second round.

While Davis was serviceable with the Dolphins, he hasn't taken the big step forward many expected. His time with the Colts was nothing special, either. If he were to return to the Dolphins, Chris Grier must still find a suitable starter, as Davis is better as a rotational player.

Anthony Weaver, however, may not want him back. Weaver looked over the roster in his first season and clearly didn't see enough to warrant an extension, although Miami also didn't think his value was at the level of $14 million.

Davis would still provide depth on a unit that needs it, but a return to Miami may not be one that either side actually wants.

