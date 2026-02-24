Chiefs just gifted Dolphins' GM a solution to his DE issues on a platter

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of moves they need to make between now and the NFL Draft. Free agency is going to be crazy as Jon-Eric Sullivan tries to pick through the lower-end players who will play on lower-end deals.

Defensive end is a big need for Miami. Chop Robinson is the only guy on the roster with considerable playing time, and needless to say, it hasn't been all roses. With the departures of Jaelan Phillips and Matt Judon and the upcoming release of Bradley Chubb, the Dolphins' defensive front is anemic.

Enter the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday, the Chiefs released six-year veteran Michael Danna, who has starting experience and would provide Miami with quality depth at the position.

Miami Dolphins could help their defense by adding free agent Mike Danna

Let's see if we can get this straight. Sullivan wants guys who love football. Danna checks that box. They want guys who are good teammates. Yep, checks that one too. Instinctive? A leader? Respected by his teammates? Yes to all of them.

Danna isn't going to knock anyone's socks off, but he is consistent when put in the right position. Over the course of his career, he has played both ends of the line. He has 51 quarterback hits, 194 tackles, one interception, and 21.5 sacks. He has started 49 of 87 games.

The defensive end has also remained relatively healthy over his career. The Chiefs needed to trim cap space, given they, like the Dolphins, were over the potentially record-setting $305 million ceiling this year. Our sister site, Arrowhead Addict, had this to say about his release.

"Danna showed some versatility throughout his career to slide inside and provide some pass-rushing push, but made his mark as a high-floor edge-setter who was a coach's favorite for his intelligence and effort that often went overlooked." Matt Conner

Matt Conner of Arrowhead Addict describes Danna as an edge player who is "strong against the run. super reliable. Exactly the kind of guy anyone should want on the roster." This is the exact type of player that Sullivan should be looking for.

Danna won't be too expensive, and brings veteran leadership to a group of younger guys, but it's his attitude that will help others, like Robinson, grow. If the Dolphins are looking for bridge guys, this is one they shouldn't pass up, if they get the chance.