Chiefs' roster crunch could give Dolphins the chance to bring back a familiar face

When the Miami Dolphins began organizational changes this offseason, it was clear that some fan favorites would be looking for a new job. For guys like Kader Kohou, who were coming off an injury, the likelihood of being retained was slim.

Kohou didn't spend a lot of time as a free agent. The Chiefs added the versatile cornerback early in free agency, but new speculation from Braden Holecek of Arrowhead Addict points to a potential roster departure in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are suddenly stacked in the secondary, and that could point Kohou towards the exit. The Chiefs would be making a mistake, one that the Dolphins should watch closely.

The Miami Dolphins need to keep an eye on Kader Kohou's roster situation in K.C.

There wasn't a lot of time for Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley to evaluate Kohou. The slot corner was coming off an ACL injury that sidelined him for all of the 2025 season. Kohou has been consistent when he is on the field, often providing the Dolphins defense with stability.

In Kansas City, Kohou took first-team reps during OTAs and mini-camps, but the Chiefs now find themselves with a lot more talent than they had in March. After drafting Mansoor Delane and Jadon Canady, the Chiefs brought back L'Jarius Snead as well.

"Kohou needs to stack multiple strong days together in training camp," Holecek said. "Any concerns about the durability of Sneed or Fulton are ways in which he could be aided in making the roster."

If the Chiefs' "logjam" at cornerback costs Kohou his job in Kansas City, the Dolphins should have his agent on speed dial, even if it comes during final cuts. Kohou would immediately give the Dolphins a familiar staple in the secondary. A starter inside with the potential to slide outside if needed.

Kohou is the type of player coaches love to coach. Jeff Hafley has said he loves developing young mid-round and undrafted corners. Kohou would be an incredible ball of clay for him to mold.

The former Dolphins corner has only three seasons of actual playing time. He still has room to grow and develop. He absorbs direction, which is why he managed to make the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2022.

The Chiefs have a solid player on their roster who apparently may not make the team, given the number of players at the position. Sorry, K.C., letting Kohou go would be a mistake. The kid literally has no personal ego and gives 100% all the time. Dolphins fans would love for this to happen, provided he showed back up in Miami Gardens wearing aqua and orange.