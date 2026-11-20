The Miami Dolphins thought very highly of Chris Bell, taking him in the third round of last year's draft despite coming off a major knee injury. So far, the "can't-miss first-round" prospect hasn't given fans much to hang their hopes on.

That shouldn't be a problem. Bell is almost a year removed from the December 2025 injury that sidelined him. Two weeks ago, he took a shot to that same knee, and it kept him out of last week's matchup, but the Dolphins are not concerned. With no structural damage, Bell is day-to-day.

Bell hears the outside noise, but he doesn't care about it. The recovery window isn't just from the time of injury to the time he gets back on the field. He has to get into playing shape again, get his mind right, and learn an entirely new offense in the process. Bell wants Dolphins fans to know that this is just the beginning.

"Nobody has seen the real Chris Bell yet," Bell said.

Miami Dolphins WR Chris Bell is only scratching the surface of his playing ability

When Bell returned to football in late August, everyone was surprised, given that it had been just seven months since his knee was repaired. The receiver tore his ACL in December.

This was never the rookie season that Bell had envisioned throughout his college career. Many believed he was tracking to be a first-round selection prior to the injury. So far this year, Bell has been targeted just 27 times in eight games. He has caught less than half of those targets, 12, for 148 yards.

Bell has a nice 12.3-yard-per-reception average, and his longest reception has been 44 yards. The receiver believes he has yet to come close to where he is capable of playing, and there is no reason for Dolphins fans to doubt that.

The future of the Dolphins WR room may very well be Bell, fellow rookie third-round pick Caleb Douglas, and the surprising Malik Washington, who has caught the eye of coaches and media alike.

It's a foundational trio, but Bell is the key to it all working. The receiver is a big guy who, when 100% healthy, can physically dominate corners. He has athletic cuts off breaks and decent enough speed, but as Bell said, fans haven't seen that part of his game yet.

Miami has maintained since training camp that they have no timetable for getting Bell back to 100%. They knew this year could have gone differently and that Bell was in a position to miss considerable time, if not all of the season. Having him on the field is the bonus.

This week, Bell is listed as questionable as he continues to deal with the knee issue that kept him out last week.