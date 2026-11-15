Rookie WR Chris Bell headlines Dolphins Week 10 inactive predictions

It's Week 10 in the NFL, and the Miami Dolphins are starting to feel that second-half injury bug that tends to hit this time of year. At least they already have their first victory out of the way. Next up, the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dolphins will not be at full speed as they will be missing quarterback Malik Willis, who was placed on injured reserve hours after Miami put Zach Sieler on season-ending IR.

This week sees a whole new crop of injuries pile up ahead of the weekend. With the game kicking off at 1:00 on Sunday, the Dolphins will rely on more than just Kyle McCord at quarterback.

Miami Dolphins likely to be without two starters on the offensive side of the ball

Out - Aaron Brewer - Center

Brewer, like Kadyn Proctor two weeks ago, will sit out this weekend while he makes his way through the concussion protocol. In his place, the veteran will be replaced by Andrew Meyer, who doesn't have the same experience — not even close. Meyer has one start in his two-year NFL career; now he is tasked with keeping McCord upright and the running lanes open for Ollie Gordon.

Out - Jared Wayne - Wide receiver

Wayne has bounced from the Texans to the Dolphins, landing in Miami this year after being cut by Houston. He has appeared in two games for Miami but has not registered a catch. In his time with Houston, Wayne posted 6 receptions over three seasons. The Dolphins brought Jaelon Reagor up from the practice squad on Saturday to replace him.

Out - Darrell Baker, Jr. - CB

Baker has been inactive most of the year. He made his debut against the Lions a week ago and is now back on the injury report and ruled out for this week's game. Baker hasn't made much of an impact this season, so his absence won't hurt the roster.

Doubtful - Chris Bell - WR

The Dolphins reported that Bell took a shot to the same knee he had surgery on last year, but they don't see this injury as anything more than a short-term problem. According to Jeff Hafley, he expects him back sooner rather than later.

The rest of the inactives will be announced 1 hour before kickoff. Chances are the same Rogue's Gallery will find themselves on the list once again this week. Jaylen Wright will play for the first time in two weeks after dealing with a foot injury, but TE Justin Joly, OT Chukwuebuka Godrick, OG Christian Haynes, and Macellas Dial, Jr. should round out the list.