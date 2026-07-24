Chris Grier's influence could be nearly erased after Dolphins' training camp

Austin Jackson is the longest-tenured draft pick of the Miami Dolphins. Selected in 2020, Jackson is considered to be entering his final season with the team given his contract situation and health concerns, but he isn't the only one of former general manager Chris Grier's draft picks that will be fighting for a roster spot.

The chances of Jackson being released are nil. The Dolphins restructured part of his contract this offseason to free up cap space. He could end up on IR, but an outright release isn't likely. That can't be said for other players drafted by Grier who remain on the roster.

De'Von Achane and Patrick Paul are the only guarantees heading into an uncertain future in 2026 and beyond. For the other players, it's going to come down to serious competition.

Jon-Eric Sullivan will soon erase the fingerprints left by Chris Grier on the Miami Dolphins roster

In 2021, the Dolphins made seven draft picks. None of them remain on the roster. Both Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips have been traded, and three of the remaining five are still active in the league. Liam Eichenberg, however, may never play again due to health issues. Both Larnel Coleman and Gerrid Doaks (both 7th-round picks) have been out since 2022.

Cameron Goode - 2022 draft

The loan draftee from the 2022 draft, Goode, was one of four players taken. Channing Tindall, Erik Ezukanma, and Skylar Thompson are all gone. Good could follow this offseason. The LB is facing a lot of competition in camp this year. The Dolphins drafted several linebackers and added more after the draft. The chances are not good for him to remain. If he doesn't make the team, the 2022 draft will have officially been wasted.

Malik and Tahj Washington - 2024 draft

Despite the Dolphins' weak WR unit, there are no guarantees that either player will make the final 53. Of the two, Malik has the best opportunity, but he too will feel the roster crunch after several free agent additions. Add in the three WRs the Dolphins drafted, and the outlook isn't in their favor. Malik will need to take a step forward to make the team, but Tahj has a slim chance.

Jaylen Wright - 2024 draft

Taken in the same draft as Malik and Tahj Washington, Wright has a good chance of making the roster given the depth at the position. That doesn't mean he is guaranteed a spot. Miami is rebuilding, and if push comes to shove, Wright is expendable. This is a camp situation that will be interesting to keep an eye on. If the RB and the two Washingtons are released, Robinson and Paul will be the only players left from the 2024 draft class.

2025 draft class

It's hard to see any of the 8 draft picks being released this year. In Grier's final draft as the Dolphins GM, he actually did quite well. Jonah Savaiinaea is likely the first to go, but that probably won't happen until after 2026. The rest of the class are solid contributors or have shown enough growth and potential to fit into the Dolphins' new schemes.

Kenneth Grant - Looking to take a step forward with new coaching

Zeek Biggers - Provides good rotational depth. Showed developmental promise in 2025

Jordan Phillips - Another DT who could see an increase in playing time this season

Ollie Gordon - Looks to have the backup RB job locked down

Dante Trader - Projected starting safety

Jason Marshall - Competing for the starting boundary CB job

Quinn Ewers - Has a solid grasp on the backup QB position