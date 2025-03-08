Concerning DK Metcalf trade rumor piles pressure on Dolphins to fix major issue

The Miami Dolphins can only control the things in their power, but a new rumor could put more pressure on finding a suitable cornerback.

Miami released Kendall Fuller earlier this offseason, and free agency may or may not provide the opportunity to replace him. While Jalen Ramsey is still playing at a high level, the Dolphins must find a Fuller replacement.

Now, recent speculation/rumor suggests the Seattle Seahawks might be closing in on a trade to send their top wide receiver to the division-rival New England Patriots.

According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, many believe DK Metcalf is New England-bound.

"Everybody in the league thinks that DK Metcalf is going to New England..



They have all the money and they need a weapon"@MoveTheSticks #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/h5vTzMVWeW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2025

DK Metcalf joining the AFC East would put more pressure on the Dolphins' secondary

The Patriots invested in their quarterback of the future when they took Drake Maye in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye had a promising start to his career despite playing on a bad team. That could change with a new head coach, Mike Vrabel, and the addition of one of the NFL's top receivers.

For now, it's speculation with a little rumor mixed in, but it will be interesting to see what the Patriots would give up for him. Seattle was reportedly looking to get a late first-round selection in return, but the Patriots' pick is likely too high. They do, however, have a reasonably high pick in Round 2.

The Dolphins won't start free agency with just one hole in the secondary. They are going to be short on both starting safeties as well. Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer are all but assuredly gone when free agency begins, with legal tampering on Monday and the actual start on Wednesday.

The Dolphins have more salary cap space than they had a week ago after Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb reduced their 2025 base pay. Armstead saved the Dolphins nearly $14 million, while Chubb created $16.3 million. They need to use some of that in the secondary, especially if the AFC East continues to add receiving talent.

