Dante Trader Jr. couldn't have prepared any better for pivotal Dolphins camp

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their third practice of training camp on Friday, and it was another solid day for the new-look roster. Following practice, several players spoke with the media, but one comment from second-year safety Dante Trader Jr. stood out.

According to multiple media members in attendance, including Dolphins reporter Travis Wingfield, Trader Jr. revealed that he spent much of his time this offseason with All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks. The two trained together, and it seems the young safety hopes to learn how to become the best player and leader he can be.

Dante Trader said this offseason he was wherever Jordyn Brooks was. They trained together and it’s helped them hold each other accountable out here at practice. pic.twitter.com/kMZHGxqy8X — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 31, 2026

It's a great sign for Trader Jr.'s future that he made an effort to learn from Brooks in particular. As he has said multiple times this offseason, Brooks wants to set an example for the young guys on how to be a pro and how to hold yourself to a winning standard. With so much uncertainty in Miami's secondary this season, they could really benefit from a second-year leap from Trader Jr.

Dante Trader Jr. continuing to do all the right things for the Miami Dolphins to believe in him

Head coach Jeff Hafley already expressed confidence in Trader Jr.'s ability to become a team leader during OTA's this summer, so I can imagine he is thrilled that he spent so much time with Brooks this offseason. That should only further endear him to the coaching staff.

Ultimately, however, his play on the field will be what fans and coaches alike care the most about once the real action begins this September. With veteran free agent pickup Lonnie Johnson Jr. the only player with more than Trader Jr.'s 419 career defensive snaps currently in the safety room (and he isn't even a lock to make the roster), the pressure could fall on the young defender to be a big part of Hafley's plans this season.

That is a lot to ask of a former fifth-round pick, but such is life for a team carrying nearly $180 million in dead cap this season. For what it's worth, I think the former Maryland star excelled in run defense as a rookie, even if he needs to clean up his tackling a bit (16.9% missed tackle rate, according to Pro Football Focus).

If he is used as the primary box safety closer to the action, and someone like rookie Michael Taaffe can handle deep safety duties, there is a path to the secondary looking respectable in the first year of this new regime. It's too early to make any real predictions, but if Trader Jr. fails to impress this season, it won't be for a lack of trying.