Darren Waller is taking Panthers on a rollercoaster Dolphins know all too well

Who would have thought that 34-year-old Darren Waller, more than two years removed from his retirement, would be a relevant player in the NFL? Certainly not the New York Giants, who only had him for one year before his retirement.

Of course, the Miami Dolphins brought him back into the league last season to solve a pressing need at tight end. But the Dolphins quickly learned how volatile Waller can be on the field.

Through the first two games of the 2026 season, the Carolina Panthers are starting to learn the same lesson.

Miami Dolphins already know how inconsistent Panthers' Darren Waller can be

It looked like Waller's career was over again after his single season with the Dolphins. The veteran tight end remained unsigned deep into the offseason, but the Panthers scooped him up in early August.

While technically the third tight end on the depth chart, the 34-year-old has carved out a substantial role in the Panthers' offense.

Waller's first two games with Carolina have perfectly showcased how up-and-down he can be at this point in his career. In the Panthers' Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, he recorded just two catches for 28 yards.

In a Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons, though, Waller became the focal point of Carolina's red zone offense, hauling in two touchdowns on three catches.

That inconsistency couldn't be more emblematic of Waller's time in Miami. He only played in nine games in 2025 due to a mid-season pectoral injury that sent him to the injured reserve. In those nine games, he was held to two receptions or fewer five times. He would often fade into the background of games without making a noticeable impact.

But when he was on his game, he was one of the most impactful players on the field. Across his games in Week 4, Week 5, Week 6, and Week 15, Waller totaled 14 catches for 183 yards and six touchdowns.

Even if he manages to carry his Week 2 performance into the rest of the 2026 season with the Panthers, the Dolphins won't regret letting Waller leave this offseason. Greg Dulcich may not be a long-term starter, but Waller would have limited the development of rookies Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore, and Justin Joly were he still in the building.

In all likelihood, Waller's rollercoaster stat lines will continue throughout his time with the Panthers.