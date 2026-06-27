De'Von Achane has a chance to soar up the Dolphins' rushing rankings in 2026

The last 20 years have not been good for individual Miami Dolphins players. Or coaches, for that matter. It's tough for fans to look at the team's "all-time" lists only to see that nothing has changed in a very long time.

That's where De'Von Achane comes in, and it could be glorious. Achane has been in the NFL for just three seasons, but he is already making an impact in the history books.

The Dolphins franchise rushing leader is Larry Csonka, followed closely by Ricky Williams. Where Achane ranks might surprise you, and where he could end up by the end of the 2026 season is even more shocking.

De'Von Achane can climb into the Miami Dolphins top 4 running backs in 2026

Achane doesn't need to do much to make a few jumps this year. He currently has 3,057 yards rushing, which puts him at 8th overall in team history. That will change this season if he stays healthy.

Csonka's 6,737 yards lead the team. That says a lot about the Dolphins' history of good running backs. Csonka was a fullback, making his numbers more impressive. The lack of true RBs, in 50-plus seasons, cracking more than 6,000 yards is surprising.

Ricky Williams is the only other Dolphins player to reach the 6,000-yard mark. Achane will likely smash that and could finish his Miami career well over Csonka's total.

If he rushes for 1,000 yards this season, he will pass Mercury Morris for 4th all-time. He doesn't need 1,000 yards, however. Achane only needs 820 yards to reach that milestone.

Larry Csonka - 6,737 Ricky Williams - 6,436 Ronnie Brown - 4,815 Mercury Morris - 3,877 Jim Kiick - 3,644 Tony Nathan - 3,543 Karim Abdul-Jabbar - 3,063 De'Von Achane - 3,057

In 2027, Achane will set his sights on Ronnie Brown, who has 4,815 yards. If he passes Morris this year, Brown's hold on number three will be less than 1,000.

Achane has a long way to go before he reaches Csonka's career mark, but that will depend on how the Dolphins' offense grows, whether he can stay healthy, and if he can play beyond his current contract. The top spot that belongs to Csonka is only 3,680 away. Achane can take a chunk of that away this year.