Dennis Allen firing by Saints gives former Dolphins coach an interim HC job
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins do not have Mike McDaniel on the proverbial hot seat despite fans' frustrations this season, and they shouldn't until Stephen Ross sees how this season plays out. There will be no coaching changes in Miami just yet, and there may not be until after the 2025 season.
While Miami may be standing pat with their coaches, that is not the case around the NFL, where another former Dolphins assistant is getting a shot at a top job for an NFL franchise.
Earlier on Monday, the New Orleans Saints opted to fire head coach Dennis Allen after the Saints lost to the one-win Panthers. It has been reported that Darren Rizzi, the last Dolphins special teams coach who actually had a clue about coaching special teams, will take over for Allen the rest of the year.
This will be Rizzi's first job as a head coach. From 2010 to 2016, he was the Dolphins' special teams coordinator. He held that role until 2018 but served as an assistant head coach in 2017 and 2018 before joining the Saints in 2019.
Darren Rizzi joins long list of former Dolphins in head coach jobs
Rizzi is the latest former Miami coach to get an NFL head coaching job, even if a temporary one. The Dolphins have quite a few former team members now coaching at the highest level of an NFL franchise.
- Dan Quinn, Commanders: Dolphins DL coach, 2005-2006
- Todd Bowles, Buccaneers: Dolphins assistant/interim HC, 2008-2011
- Brian Daboll, Giants: Dolphins offensive coordinator, 2011
- Kevin O'Connell, Vikings: Was in Dolphins camp as a quarterback in 2011
- Doug Pederson, Jaguars: Played with the Dolphins in 1993-1995
- Dan Campbell, Lions: Dolphins TE coach/interim HC, 2011-2015
- Zac Taylor, Bengals: Dolphins QB coach/offensive coordinator, 2012-2015
Dan Campbell remains the one coach Dolphins fans wish they could get back.
Miami has experienced many coaching changes since Don Shula's days, but none of its former head coaches are currently serving in the same role around the league. In fact, Adam Gase isn't in the NFL, and Joe Philbin is a senior assistant with the Raiders. Miami's interim head coaches have fared much better. Of course, Brian Flores has built the Vikings' defense into one of the NFL's best.