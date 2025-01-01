De'Von Achane and 5 best Dolphins on both sides of the ball in 2024

Despite the disappointing 2024 season, several Miami Dolphins players showed why they are the core of the roster.

There was a lot that went wrong in 2024, but there is hope that things can change and get better in 2025 if the Dolphins lean on these six players.

Mike McDaniel will need to change his approach this offseason, and Chris Grier will need to work some miracles with the salary cap, but there is at least a base to build from.

Who were the Dolphins' best offensive players in 2024?

De'Von Achane

Achane will likely eclipse the 800-yard rushing he had in 2023, but he would need a little more than 200 yards to hit 1,000. He has hit 1,378 all-purpose yards in 2024, entering Week 18. Achane has been dependable and durable, but McDaniel can't overwork his best running back in 2025, or he will risk wearing him down late in the season.

Jonnu Smith

Miami wasted a season with Mike Gesicki and then another year with a rotation of Durham Smythe and Julian Hill in 2023. This year, Smith arrived and not only broke the Dolphins' tight end reception record but also posted the best statistical season of his entire career.

With one game left, Smith has 828 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, but more importantly, he became the needed outlet for the quarterback and McDaniel's system. Smith showed the Dolphins how important his position is to the offense.

Tua Tagovailoa

If there is one thing we all learned from the 2024 season, it is that the Dolphins offense is tailor-made for Tua to run it. Without him, the offense simply doesn't work. He also proved that he was capable of lifting the team, but McDaniel had to become a better play-caller and play-designer. In 2024, he didn't do many favors for his starting QB.

Who were the Dolphins' best defensive players in 2024?

Zach Sieler

Seiler wasn't supposed to be as good as he has been in 2024. He has 8.5 sacks on the season and has made everyone forget about Christian Wilkins' departure. Whether it was Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand, or Benito Jones lining up next to him, Seiler looked fantastic and disruptive. He has become the leader on defense the Dolphins needed.

Chop Robinson

Robinson got off to a slow statistical start because fans and media were watching the sack totals instead of the impact he was having on the field. Robinson's quick release off the edge put opposing QBs in bad positions.

Then, the sacks started to come amid the constant pressure. Heading into Week 18, Robinson has six sacks, 13 quarterback hits, four passes defensed, and seven tackles for a loss. That's not bad for a rookie edge-rusher, who many were ready to label a bust early in the year.

Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey got more money in the offseason, and he showed up as he typically does on the field. At his age, being a shutdown corner isn't easy, but he played well all year and forced offenses to look elsewhere. Ramsey was far from perfect, but he was the best member of the Dolphins' secondary by far and remains a leader on the defense.

