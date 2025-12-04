De'Von Achane is forcing Dolphins to face a reality they aren't ready for

The Miami Dolphins have been out of the playoff race for quite some time now after a brutal start to the season that had fans calling for Mike McDaniel's job. While the team has picked up some positive momentum in recent weeks, it's still time to look toward the future of the franchise.

Miami may be set for a full rebuild starting in the offseason. Big names like Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa could be on the chopping block. The Dolphins will need to consider the long-term outlook of every player, including their younger stars.

De'Von Achane has solidified himself as one of the NFL's top running backs this season, but with a major contract extension looming, he's set to handicap the Dolphins' rebuild in a way that they aren't ready for.

De'Von Achane contract puts Dolphins in a difficult situation

In his third season in the league, the 24-year-old running back has already eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground. His ludicrous clip of 5.6 yards per carry puts him in elite territory, only outpaced by Jonathan Taylor and Jahmyr Gibbs. Even in the middle of a disappointing season from the Dolphins' offense, the young back is enjoying a breakout year.

But in the NFL, a breakout year for a relatively cheap player is almost as ominous as it is exciting for front offices. Achane's contract extension is coming quickly, and he's set to receive a massive raise.

The young running back is currently in the third year of his rookie contract. He's making just over $1.5 million this season, making him the 25th-most expensive player on Miami's roster. He has one year left on his current deal and is set to hit free agency in 2026. He'll be eligible for a contract extension this offseason, though.

When his negotiations come up, Achane and his agent will likely be looking for a deal near the top of the running back market. Currently, Saquon Barkley is the league's highest-paid running back, earning over $20 million per year on average. While Achane's next deal may not exceed that number, it will get close.

With potential dead cap hits from Tagovailoa and others, the Dolphins may be in a difficult financial situation moving forward. At the end of the day, Achane has become one of the most impactful players on the team, so it would be surprising if Miami let him walk. Still, his next contract will leave the Dolphins strapped for cash, potentially slowing down their rebuild.