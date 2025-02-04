De'Von Achane pushes back on Tyreek Hill's latest Dolphins criticism

The Miami Dolphins need to be more physical and much more disciplined, but don't tell De'Von Achane they need to add more "dawgs."

Last week, Tyreek Hill was heard on a Twitch feed while playing a video game that the Miami Dolphins needed more "dawgs" as he continued to complain and rant about the 2024 season, his first in the NFL that did not include a playoff spot.

Achane appeared on the Up & Adams Show and was asked about the comments. He doesn't share Hill's views.

"We got dawgs. We just need more people to bring it out. I wouldn't say we need more, as in got to get other (players)," said Achane.

There may not be a bigger "dawg" on the offensive side of the ball than Achane. In his two NFL seasons, the Dolphins runner has proven that he can be a universal threat in the running and passing game, and so far, the extra workload is not wearing him down.

Dolphins must support De'Von Achane by upgrading offensive line

After a promising rookie season in 2023, Achane took over the Dolphins' starting job in training camp. He rushed for 907 yards on 203 carries and added another 592 yards on 78 receptions. He scored a total of 12 touchdowns combined.

While the Dolphins need to lean more on the other running backs so they don't wear Achane out, they can help improve the offense by adding more talent up front on the line. Miami enters the offseason needing two guards and added depth.

While Achane might not agree with Hill, the Dolphins do need to get a lot nastier on the field. Miami is a fast-paced team on both sides, but speed eventually wears down, and that can be a problem. Take away that speed, and there isn't much left to work with. That is a problem that has plagued the Dolphins in each of the last two seasons.

