4 Dolphins 2025 draft targets to put Tua Tagovailoa over the top

We know that, when he is healthy and on the field, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one of the most efficient in the NFL. This Dolphins offense will always go as he goes, as we've seen during stretches where he's been out.

Going into the 2025 NFL Draft, Miami has to prioritize Tua, his health and well-being and future success. How do they do that?

It's pretty straightforward at this point. Looking at the roster and its current state, there are some draft prospects Miami should absolutely be pounding the table to draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft has to be all about the future and success of Tua Tagovailoa

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

If you ask a Dolphins fan, interior offensive line might be the biggest concern on this roster in its entirety. Tyler Booker is the draft's best guard, but there's no telling where he'll go. Could a team surprise and take him in the back of the first round? If so, the Dolphins won't have a chance.

But, if he's still there in the second round and Miami wanted to ensure they got the very best at the position, Booker should be a trade-up target. Protecting Tua at all costs -- that's the goal.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Jonnu Smith has become a pleasant surprise for this offense, but the Dolphins still need added depth here. Mason Taylor would be the perfect Day 2 target if this team is looking at tight end. Taylor is one of the better receiving tight ends in this class and had himself a strong Combine.

Smith is a free agent after 2025 thus Taylor could be in line to become the starter in a hurry, and because tight ends can take a bit to develop, that works out perfectly.

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Did I mention interior offensive line being a pain point? Here we are again. Grey Zabel is a riser over the past two months and because of his strong (albeit limited) Combine performance, he's bumped himself into potential first-round territory. Once again, the Dolphins might not get him if he sneaks in there.

But, as an early second-round target, Zabel is a phenomenal pick. His experience playing four of five positions up front gives him an edge over some of his peers. Playing both tackle and guard spots in college, Zabel's versatility makes him an even more valuable prospect.

Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Once more, focusing on the interior offensive line, Miami could have the chance to get arguably the best center in the draft. But, they wouldn't have to use a top-50 pick to do so. Georgia's Jared Wilson is more of a late-second or early-third type of prospect.

Keeping Tua upright is the ultimate goal. We know this offense has its weapons, but the Dolphins have to address the offensive line in the draft. Wilson would give them a potential starter going forward, and for a very long time. Keep Tua standing. Keep Tua healthy. That's top priority if we're going to see the best yet from the Phins' quarterback.

