Dolphins add new Tua Tagovailoa bodyguards in 4-round 2025 NFL mock draft

There are still nearly three months before Miami Dolphins fans will get a chance to see what general manager Chris Grier and his executives can pull out of this year's NFL Draft. It has to be a home run.

Miami has too many holes to fix through free agency, and they need to start finding impact starters and not players to develop, only to let them leave four years later. This should be considered the most important draft of Grier's career, and he should approach it like his job is on the line.

Chop Robinson was a great first selection by the Dolphins in 2024, and sixth-round wide receiver Malik Washington was able to contribute, but what about the rest of them?



A second-round pick should be playing all the time, but for two years, we have seen cornerback Cam Smith and offensive lineman Patrick Paul sit out the majority of Miami's snaps. Same with running back Jaylen Wright, who the Dolphins traded up for, or defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara, who was inactive almost the entire season.



If Grier and Miami head coach Mike McDaniel want to keep their jobs, they need to draft players who will start in 2025 and make an impact on the roster.

2025 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft: Pre-Super Bowl edition

First-Round Pick (13th Overall)



Kelvin Banks Jr. - T/G (Texas)



This is the smartest move Grier and the Dolphins can make. Kelvin Banks Jr. is a versatile tackle who can play both sides but, more importantly, can also play guard. If Banks can play guard in 2025 and maybe 2026, he can take over at right tackle for Austin Jackson when his contract is up.

Miami needs to beef up its offensive line, and they also need to be more physical. This has to be the year the Dolphins start to seriously invest in the trenches and Banks is a good first step to do that. With potentially 10 draft picks available to them this year, Grier must commit to fixing the biggest problem on Miami's roster.

Second-Round Pick (48th Overall)



Xavier Watts - S (Notre Dame)



The second biggest hole on the Dolphins' roster could be at safety where the team will likely lose both Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland in free agency, but most fans are not too concerned about losing either one.

Xavier Watts is a Day 1 starter or at least he should be. Miami will need to hit free agency to find another safety, maybe two, but drafting one is the smartest option for Grier this year.

Watts plays physical and graded well in 2024. He had an overall defensive grade of 89.7 from PFF which increased from 72.3 in 2023. He's coachable and has yet to hit his ceiling.

Third-Round Pick (98th Overall)



Tate Ratledge - OG (Georgia)



Unfortunately, the Dolphins lost a third-round compensatory pick due to Christian Wilkins' foot injury this season. So, that selection was moved to the fourth round and this pick comes from the loss of guard Robert Hunt in 2024, who went on to make the Pro Bowl Games this season. Ironically, we have Miami replacing Hunt with the pick they got for him in this mock draft

While the Dolphins addressed the right guard position with Banks, they still need to get better on the left side, and Tate Ratledge is a good quality guard who should compete, if not start from Day 1.

Miami will need to also address the position in free agency, but Ratledge should develop into a long-term solution. Overall, the Georgia product performs well as both a pass blocker and a run blocker.

Fourth-Round Pick No. 1 (114th Overall)



Barrett Carter - LB (Clemson)

Barrett Carter will need to develop, but there is a ceiling for him that he has not reached yet. His production dropped a bit in 2024, but Clemson's football team, as a whole, did.

Carter can play on the line of scrimmage or off of it and he has a good vision of the field, but he will need to work on his initial reaction time. He is far less effective in pass coverage and that is something that he will need to work on at the next level.

Fourth-Round Pick No. 2 (134th Overall)



Dorian Strong - CB (Virginia Tech)



It may not seem like it, but cornerback is quietly a position of need for the Dolphins. The depth isn't good beyond a couple of players, as there are questions about Kendall Fuller's future, and Cam Smith isn't developing.

Dorian Strong is a good corner, but he must develop further before becoming a full-time player. Miami will not draft a starter in the fourth round at the position, but he can provide good depth to a cornerback unit that needs it until he can develop further and actually make a case for a larger role.

