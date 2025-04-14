Dolphins land biggest steal imaginable in new 7-round NFL mock draft

The Miami Dolphins have put themselves in a hole they must climb out of. With many needs on the roster, nailing the 2025 NFL Draft is imperative.

Chris Grier created more problems for the Dolphins this offseason with suspect free-agent signings and a severe lack of moves at positions of need. You could easily argue that the Dolphins did nothing more than fill depth spots on both sides of the ball, leaving starter positions needing help.

Miami will enter the draft with needs at cornerback, safety, and along both lines. In fact, they need to find starters at all of those positions, which is not easily done with 10 draft picks spread over three days.

This seven-round mock draft would be a good start.

Dolphins 7-round NFL mock draft: Fixing key needs along both lines of scrimmage

Round 1 (13): Armand Membou, T/G, Missouri

It would be a dream scenario for the Dolphins if Membou fell to No. 13 overall. He would address the interior of the line immediately and provide a future tackle on the roster. Membou is a legit starter at the next level, and some believe he is the best lineman in this year's class after Will Campbell.

Membou spent most of his time at right tackle for Missouri but could start at guard initially in Miami. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed zero sacks last season.

Round 2 (48): Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Chris Grier loves cornerbacks, and the need this year is huge. He could look to take a corner in Round 1, and it wouldn't surprise anyone. Morrison should be able to step into Anthony Weaver's system immediately and compete for a starting job. He has good range and is coachable, having not reached his ceiling yet.

If it had not been for a hip injury, Morrison could've been an early Day 1 pick. At No. 48, this is a steal.

Round 3 (98): Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Despite still needing defensive line help, Mukuba is hard to pass on if he is available in Round 3 when the compensatory picks begin. He is a versatile safety who immediately fills a need and adds competition. Mukuba should quickly develop into a starter.

"Mukuba is a great prospect with a really high floor," writes Cat Crave's Imari Burris. "He has the most important thing that a safety needs, which is good eyes. He also is a force versus the run and can be played much closer to the line without the worry of being a liability."

Round 4 (116): Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

The Dolphins finally get their defensive line help, and Caldwell is a good value selection in Round 4. He might not become an immediate starter, but he would add vital depth behind Zach Sieler. It's not ideal to wait as long as the Dolphins did, but they had little choice.

Expect them to be active in the undrafted rookie pool and turn to veteran free agents to fill the need. Caldwell will develop and should improve with more playing time. He didn't make a sack last season but had 6.5 for Houston in 2023.

Round 4 (135): Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State

The Dolphins have concentrated on upgrading their guard depth, but they also need a better option at center should Aaron Brewer go down. McLaughlin is a good prospect who should develop well at the next level. He allowed just one sack in the past three seasons for Ohio State, per PFF.

Round 5 (150): Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

McCord could be off the board by the time the fifth round rolls around. If the Dolphins truly want to add quality developmental QB play to the roster, McCord is a good start. He has a solid resume, and Darrell Bevell should be able to work out the kinks to get him ready for an NFL career.

"McCord is never going to wow with his athletic ability, and teams placing an emphasis on multi-faceted quarterbacks will knock him down a peg," FanSided's Mike Luciano writes. "However, in terms of gripping and ripping it from the pocket, McCord may be one of the better pure pocket passers in this class."

Round 5 (155): Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

Miami needs to add more than one defensive tackle in this draft, and Mills isn't a bad mid-round choice. There is room to grow, and he is coming off a season that saw his Fighting Irish make the national title game. Mills has a lot to offer and will develop quickly. A rotation of Mills, Caldwell, and Benito Jones isn't horrible.

Round 7 (224): Oronde Gadsden II, TE/WR, Syracuse

Gadsden is one of several tight ends for Dolphins fans to watch. His stock continues to fall, and some believe he will end up undrafted. He has a lot of work to do at the next level. An average blocker, Gadsden is more of a slot receiver who needs to work on his route-running. But he has potential, and this would be a smart move in Round 7.

Round 7 (231): Samuel Brown, WR, Miami

The Dolphins need to continue to add WR talent. Brown is a local product who needs to develop, but there is a lot to like about his potential. Miami will enter the 2025 season, presumably, with Tyreek Hill playing his final year with the team. Having more WRs on the roster will help develop them quicker should Hill depart after the season.

Round 7 (253): Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina

Grier knows South Carolina football well since that is where his son attended. It's hard to imagine a draft where the Dolphins don't take a running back. The seventh round seems like the best spot for Miami to address the depth at the position. Sanders is coming off a strong season for South Carolina, rushing for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

More Dolphins News and Analysis