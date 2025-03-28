Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft: Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas Scouting Report

The Miami Dolphins, or any other team that wants to take advantage of some of the standout defensive backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, could be wise to use one of their top picks to select Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas.

The younger brother of Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas, Azareye'h was one of the few bright spots on a wretched Seminoles team. In the NFL, Thomas might have the skills needed to eventually become a starter worth leaning on.

However, like many players who could be selected in this range, Thomas brings with him some serious concerns about his overall floor that could make him a risky selection.

Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-2

Weight: 197

Recruiting: 2022 4-star, No. 89 national, No. 4 ATH, No. 13 FL

Positives

Physical cornerback who knows how to use his long frame, can get feisty at the line of scrimmage and throw receivers off their game.

Shows great lateral fluidity and agility for a bigger cornerback, able to stop on a dime and react in a way most Day 2 cornerbacks can't do.

Exhibits great route recognition and closing speed on shorter routes, all of which could help ease his transition to the professional ranks.

Thomas is everything a defensive coordinator who plays a ton of press-man would like to see at the line of scrimmage. His length and demeanor can take receivers completely out of plays, and he pairs that with the lateral movement skills needed to eventually reach an even higher plane of consistency.

Thomas is a smart player who flexes his big football brain when he breaks on shorter routes and refuses to be fooled by complex passing concepts. If he can improve his turnover generation ability, Thomas should become a high-end starter quickly.

Negatives

Lacks amazing long speed, which was confirmed by subpar Pro Day runs. Could limit his professional ceiling.

Doesn't have the best ball skills for a player his size, just two interceptions in three collegiate seasons.

Should be better in run defense than he is, has poor tackling mechanics that lead to some big plays in the open field.

Cornerback isn't a position where the "raw" tag gets applied to many possible Top 50 picks, but Thomas fits the bill. Despite being able to bully receivers at the line of scrimmage, those same receivers can take advantage of some limited athletic ability if they can get down the field against him.

Thomas should be a much better tackler in the open field than he is at this stage of his career, as he has consistently found himself getting bounced away by more physical backs and showcasing poor form. However, the hope is that a good defensive backs coach could iron this problem out.

Azareye'h Thomas NFL Player Comparison: Joey Porter Jr.

Thomas should hope to start off his career like Porter, who has become a quality starter in Pittsburgh (despite lacking amazing speed down the sideline) while using his frame to its full potential.

Azareye'h Thomas 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Late 2nd Round

There's a ton of bust potential with Thomas, as the lack of turnover generation and limitations to schemes that will ask him to press at the line might take some bloom off the rose, but he has all the makings of a possible Pro Bowler if his skills are properly expanded upon.

