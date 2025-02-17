Dolphins give defense new life in All-ACC 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Miami Dolphins have so much riding on the 2025 NFL Draft. A poor draft could lead to a poor season, which could ultimately spell the end of the road for both GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

The good news for Miami is that many of the positions they need the most have some of the best overall depth and quality in this class. The Dolphins won't even have to go very far to find talent, as they could use many of their top picks on ACC players and still come out smelling like a rose.

The Dolphins could make some moves in 2025, using this plan of attack in this 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft to bring in four different ACC players and giving this team a much better foundation.

Miami Dolphins All-ACC 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 23: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Jalen Ramsey isn't getting any younger, and Miami likely needed another secondary upgrade to counteract the parade of elite quarterbacks in the AFC. While Thomas is a bit raw, and may struggle as a rookie, he is a promising bigger cornerback with the potential to be a Pro Bowl player.

Thomas has tremendous length and the ball skills teams will want to see from a top cornerback. If Miami is able to get him to slightly improve his overall skillset as a tackler and run-defender, look for Thomas to make a Year 1 impact and eventually succeed Ramsey.

Round 2, Pick 48: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

The Tyreek Hill trade speculation is going to continue dominating most of the offseason talk, and the combination of Jaylen Waddle's injuries and a lack of depth behind him should make wide receiver a big need for this Dolphins team. Ayomanor could appeal due to his stylistic contract with both Hill and Waddle.

Ayomanor lacks great speed, but he was able to be very productive on the back of his rock-solid route-running, physicality at the line of scrimmage, and strong hands. Ayomanor could be a quality underneath target for Tagovailoa next to Jonnu Smith while Waddle takes the top off the defense.

Round 2, Pick 54: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Farmer was viewed as a Day 3 pick in the past, but he has been vaulting up draft boards in the last few weeks thanks to some strong showings at the Senior Bowl. With Calais Campbell's future uncertain, Miami may need to use one more pick here to add to a very young defensive line led by rookie stud Chop Robinson.

Farmer is a raw player who will need coaching from Anthony Weaver to get better hand placement and to play with a lower pad level. If he checks those boxes, he should flex his pass rush muscles and help the Dolphins' pass rush get even stronger.

Round 3, Pick 98: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

The Dolphins may need to go the veteran route for a backup quarterback instead, but Grier and McDaniel needs to give Tua Tagovailoa a rock-solid deputy in case the southpaw's injury problems pop up once again. An Ohio State transfer, McCord led the country in passing yards last year.

McCord is a below-average athlete who doesn't make plays out of structure, but teams like Miami will be interested in him due to his tremendous accuracy, quick release, and prolific production. In McDaniel's system, McCord could be a perfect fit.

