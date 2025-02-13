Mind-blowing prediction has veteran QB taking Tua Tagovailoa's job in 2025

Tis the season for Miami Dolphins speculation. Not rumors, mind you, speculation. There is a difference and the rumors will come later toward the end of the month.

From Tyreek Hill being traded to backup quarterbacks and Jevon Holland's future, there will be nothing off the table. Now a recent article in Sports Illustrated is proving the point of how maddening this time of year can be. Imagine if it turns out true!

Over on SI.com, Connor Orr recently released an early 2025 prediction for each NFL team, and I will give him credit, the one he made for Miami is a bold one.



Orr has the Dolphins making a deal to bring in quarterback Kirk Cousins. Let it sink in for a minute.

Cousins' contract might actually be doable if the Atlanta Falcons release him and he is still owed a lot of money from Atlanta. This would be a similar situation to what the Pittsburgh Steelers did with Russell Wilson last year.

Cousins will draw interest from around the league, but only a handful of teams could offer him a starting job, and those teams won't do so without the threat of him landing as a backup. In Miami, he would be the backup, but Tua Tagovailoa isn't exactly a tough guy, and Cousins may see this destination as one he could eventually take over.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons last offseason, and they are expected to release him prior to a $10 million kick-in early in March.

Orr also says that Cousins will eventually take the starting job away from Tagovailoa but he doesn't say that will be in camp or later in the season. Truthfully, he won't unless Tagovailoa gets hurt.

Bringing in Cousins would be an interesting move, but it would be far from the way Dolphins general manager Chris Grier does his job.

If they have to pay more than other quarterbacks, Grier will take the cheaper route, but more importantly, he isn't looking for a guy who can start and lead the team if Tagovailoa goes down. He is looking for a serviceable backup despite the fact he needs to be looking for a potential starter to save his season.

Cousins also isn't the player he used to be but in Miami, he could flourish given the talent around him, but honestly, this doesn't pass the sniff test and we will just leave this as an early season speculation and nothing more. A fun one, but it would be shocking if this were to happen.

