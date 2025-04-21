Dolphins take big swing to back Tua Tagovailoa in proposed draft trade

The Miami Dolphins have many directions they can take when the NFL Draft starts this week, and one of the top needs is to protect their quarterback.

Miami has put itself in a bad position with its roster depth on both sides of the ball. While it is currently working to fix those issues, it is also in the process of creating a potentially upsetting hole at corner should it trade Jalen Ramsey.

That isn't stopping anyone from surmising what the Dolphins will do when they are on the clock. Many still believe that despite the need at corner, the lack of starters at safety, the lack of a true inside offensive line starter, and Zach Sieler being the only proven defensive tackle on the roster, Miami still needs to replace Terron Armstead as the most important part of their draft.

Patrick Paul may be unproven, but the Dolphins drafted him last year to specifically take over for Armstead.

Despite all this, the Dolphins remain one of the top teams that could be involved in a Day 1 draft trade. One specific trade theory actually makes a lot of sense for Chris Grier, and if it is actually offered, he should be all over it.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame looked at every draft position in Round 1 in a related mock draft and looked at the most realistic trades that could happen. At 13, he has the Dolphins moving back three draft spots with the Arizona Cardinals.

Proposed trade would create a win-win scenario for the Dolphins

Arizona would use the 13th pick on LSU standout offensive lineman Will Campbell. The Dolphins could use Campbell, but there are still quality players left on the board. Cornerback Will Johnson of Michigan, an expected prime target of Miami, was taken off the board at pick 11.

Miami would receive the Cardinals' first-round pick, 16, and their fourth-round pick, 115. The Dolphins would have back-to-back picks in Round 4, and Miami would receive the 225th pick in the draft, which is in Round 7. It would also have back-to-back picks in that round.

With the 16th pick, Verderame has the Dolphins taking Kelvin Banks Jr., the top OT from Texas. If it actually played out like this, this would be a win/win for Grier. Banks would be a stellar interior offensive lineman for the Dolphins for the next year or two before moving outside if needed. He would be an immediate starter and the future at either right or left tackle, should Austin Jackson leave or Paul not work out.

The move would give Grier more flexibility and more draft capital to move around the draft if he so desired. He has said that he is not afraid to move up to get a player they like should one fall close enough.

