Dolphins get bittersweet Jaylen Wright injury update for Week 2

The Miami Dolphins can't blame the loss in Week 1 on the running game because it was nonexistent. Miami was never really in a position to use its ground attack, given the hole the offense put them in early. This week, it has to be a focus, but they will likely have to do it without Jaylen Wright.

After missing the end of training camp and the season opener, Wright returned to practice in a limited role ahead of Miami's Week 2 homestand against the New England Patriots. As of Friday, the second-year running back remains doubtful to play, but the fact that he is back on the practice field is good news.

Wright hasn't been the running back the Dolphins had hoped he would become, but this year should provide him an opportunity to take a big step forward, if he can stay healthy.

Dolphins' Jaylen Wright returns to practice, but might not be ready just yet

Dolphins fans can't get too excited about Wright's return to practice, however. He was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his lower leg. His return to practice, while positive, was also limited as the Dolphins are bringing him back slowly, much in the same way they did De'Von Achane.

There still is no timetable for a return to full practice, but it's a good first start for a player who some thought would be four weeks out from practicing. Miami maintained that Wright's projected return would be week-to-week. Getting back on the field, even for light work, is an indication that he is progressing on schedule.

Miami elevated Jeff Wilson Jr. last week with Wright out of the lineup. This week will probably see Wilson play again, with Wright now looking like he will miss another game. The Dolphins would love to have that spot open for someone else, as they will use the other practice squad designation on kicker Riley Patterson.

Even if Wright is able to play, the Dolphins will still likely use rookie Ollie Gordon more, who impressed in the preseason. Gordon didn't get many opportunities last week, but he ran with power when he did get the ball.

The Dolphins didn't need to run much as they played catch-up most of the game. This week, Mike McDaniel needs to lean heavily on the run game, especially if the Patriots are taking away Miami's quick routes.

