Dolphins' bold Quinn Ewers decision hints at bigger moves coming

The Miami Dolphins sneakily made a quarterback switch in the hours before their Week 7 clash with the Cleveland Browns (and the elements). However, it's not the one you're probably thinking about.

Dolphins seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers will reportedly serve as incumbent starter Tua Tagovailoa's backup against the Browns. It'll mark the former's first game active, relegating veteran Zach Wilson to handling emergency third-string duties.

While Ewers surpassing Wilson but not Tagovailoa on the depth chart presumably isn't a factor for the Dolphins' outcome in Cleveland, it's a subtly significant move. This could be a precursor to a bigger change if Miami doesn't right the ship soon.

Dolphins put Tua Tagovailoa on notice by promoting Quinn Ewers to QB2

Suddenly, Ewers is the next man up for the Phins. He'll take the reins if Tagovailoa gets hurt or benched, assuming Wilson doesn't reclaim the spot he held until this point in the season. But perhaps more notably, this decision signals a looming shift for an organization spiraling out of control.

Miami signed Wilson to a one-year, $6 million contract this past offseason before drafting Ewers, so swapping them in the hierarchy won't come cheap. While the club didn't make a massive investment, it's sizable enough to raise eyebrows for pivoting this quickly. The Phins' actions depict a forward-thinking approach, one that may lead to Tagovailoa's ultimate demise.

Do we see Ewers under center in the 2025 NFL campaign? It would make sense if the Phins keep ungracefully falling out of contention. Moreover, Tagovailoa's well-chronicled injury history makes the Texas product even more likely to get a shot.

Barring a dramatic, positive turnaround, Mike McDaniel's days as Miami's head coach are numbered. There have also been mentions of a potential fire sale, giving them even more reason to lean into a youth movement. The state of affairs in Miami swings the pendulum toward Ewers and away from Tagovailoa.

What the situation means for Wilson's future in Miami remains unclear and is worth monitoring. Nevertheless, losing the title of Tagovailoa's direct understudy presumably doesn't bode well for his long-term prospects.

Ewers led the SEC in touchdown passes (31) while guiding the Longhorns to a College Football Playoff appearance and Peach Bowl victory in 2024. The 22-year-old completed 65.8 percent of his attempts for 3,472 yards, though turnovers were an issue, considering he also paced the conference in interceptions (12).