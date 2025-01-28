Dolphins' breakout star gets the Pro Bowl spot he deserved all along

The Miami Dolphins are no longer sitting without a player in the Pro Bowl games. The NFL announced today that one Miami player will make the roster.

Jonnu Smith was snubbed when this year's roster selections were announced. He had better statistics than Travis Kelce, who would rather be playing in the games but will instead have to skip them to play in the Super Bowl. Yes, that was typed with a smirk.

Smith may have had better statistics, but he didn't have the Swifties to inundate the voting field. Now, all is as it should have been.

With Kelce out, Smith is officially in and will represent the only Dolphins player on the roster. There was speculation that Zach Sieler would replace Chris Jones of the Chiefs, but that spot was given to Quinnen Williams — another snub for the Dolphins' best defensive tackle.

The Pro Bowl Games will once again be held between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. They will again take place in Orlando and will coached by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith is named to first Pro Bowl of his career

Smith's career season with the Dolphins ended where it should. He set team records in every category for a tight end in 2024 and is under contract for another season. The Dolphins need to continue to rely on him next season.

He set career-bests in receptions (88) and receiving yards (884) and tied his previous best for receiving touchdowns (8).

The season didn't begin with Smith in the starting lineup, as Mike McDaniel ran with Durham Smythe and Julian Hill. However, once Smith got on the field, it was hard to justify taking him off. He quickly took over the starting job and didn't look back.

His physical play was fun to watch, and Tua Tagovailoa quickly realized that Smith was his best outlet receiver. Needless to say, Chris Grier gets a big "W" for signing Smith last offseason.

More Dolphins News and Analysis