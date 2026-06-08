Dolphins' Brendan Sorsby dreams are dead after stunning ruling

The Miami Dolphins' long-term quarterback room is far from finished, even after handing Malik Willis a big contract in free agency. As such, Jon-Eric Sullivan was likely keeping an eye on Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby after his legal situation could have forced him into the NFL's supplemental draft.

Sorsby, who was found to have placed around $90,000 across 9,000 bets in his college, including Indiana football games when he was there in 2022, was widely expected to be ruled ineligible for the 2026 season, which could force him into the NFL's supplemental draft. A Dolphins team that didn't draft a quarterback in 2026 could jump right on this.

Instead, in a frankly stunning ruling, a Lubbock County judge has ruled Sorsby eligible for the 2026 season. As part of the deal, Sorsby will be suspended for the first two games of the season (against world-beaters like Abilene Christian and Oregon State) and will forgo any possibility of entering the supplemental draft.

This ruling is crushing for every college football program outside of West Texas, and the Dolphins will need to wait 10 months before they get a crack at Sorsby.

Dolphins won't get Brendan Sorsby in supplemental draft after court ruling

Putting aside the absurdity of the comical fact that a local judge in the same county as the school said that Sorsby would suffer "prominent, imminent, and irreparable injury" by missing out on building "the skills necessary to maximize his own success, as well as that of Texas Tech's football team," this statement is a tough blow for the Dolphins' immediate QB plans.

Sorsby, who transferred from Indiana to Cincinnati and later to Texas Tech, threw 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions last season. His pocket presence was the subject of some criticism, but he has a very strong arm and great deep accuracy. Sorsby would have likely been the No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 class.

As for 2026, Miami will be forced to roll with Willis, 2025 seventh-rounder Quinn Ewers as the backup, and one of either Cam Miller or undrafted free agent Mark Gronowski battling it out for the No. 3 spot. Sorsby may come to Miami, but they will need to wait until April.

Dolphins fans who want Sorsby now need to hope he has a solid 2026 season after the suspension and sell the front office that he is a changed man after his legal snafu. Only then will he put on aqua and orange in 2027 and beyond.