Dolphins coaching change would lead to Tua Tagovailoa uncertainty

The Miami Dolphins are not likely to change their head coach after the 2024 season, but if they do, the biggest question will surround Tua Tagovailoa.

If Tua is tired of hearing all the negative press and narratives about how he is as an NFL quarterback, he may want to step completely away from the media if Mike McDaniel is fired.

One of the bigger questions about Tua is whether or not he is capable of playing in a different system. To be fair to him, he wasn't horrible in a system that wasn't designed for his strengths.

McDaniel should stick around through the 2025 season, but it will be a critical year for the head coach, who will need to do more than just make the postseason. Stephen Ross is going to want to see significant improvement from this team in 2025 if the pieces remain in place, which puts a lot of pressure on Tagovailoa.

One of the big knocks on Tua is the perception that he can't make multiple reads. To some degree, that is accurate. When he has time and the routes break down, he doesn't always find the open receivers but instead tends to panic a bit and dump the ball off. That is a perception that may not be 100% accurate, but the optics are there.

Coaching and management changes would have a huge impact on Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins career

Miami will face an interesting situation over the next several years. On one hand, Chris Grier could be let go this year or after the 2025 season. If he goes this offseason, McDaniel should still remain as the head coach, but if Grier goes in 2025, it could also lead to McDaniel's departure.

That would put Tua in an evaluation period of a year under a new head coach and general manager. Miami could see Grier go this year, McDaniel goes after 2025, and Tua follows in 2026. It wouldn't be a huge surprise.

The saving grace in all of this is the fact that Tagovailoa is accurate and coachable, but McDaniel isn't doing him many favors with the system he is running. Maybe a coaching change would bring out more of Tua's abilities rather than expose his deficiencies.

