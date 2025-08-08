Dolphins could learn a harsh truth during Bears joint practice

With the Miami Dolphins set to kick off their preseason schedule on Sunday at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears, it's time for the team to hit someone else for a change.

Miami won't have to wait until Sunday, though, with the two teams scheduled for a joint practice on Friday.

With additions made this offseason to the offensive line, the Dolphins' unit looks to have improved in training camp. We could get a slight indication of how true that is in the joint practice with Chicago.

Joint practice with Bears could indicate how well Dolphins' OL has improved

Although Miami's front office made a few key moves to fix some of the issues on the offensive line, it seems to have only helped with the starters.

The majority of the second team and the rest of the depth chart have struggled throughout training camp, indicating that remaining healthy will be crucial for the Dolphins' unit. Making matters worse, Miami's backup center, Andrew Meyer, one of the top performers in training camp this year, will be out for weeks with an injury.

Meyer isn't the only injured Dolphins offensive lineman the team has endured this offseason. Backup guard Liam Eichenberg is also expected to miss weeks, as is starting offensive tackle Austin Jackson, whom the team still hopes to be ready for Week 1.

Meanwhile, Bayron Matos had to leave Miami's first practice via helicopter in a scary situation, and starting center Aaron Brewer just recently returned after dealing with a soft tissue injury in his right leg.

Nonetheless, outside of Jackson, Miami's starting OL looks set to take on a good Bears front seven in Friday's joint practice in Chicago. We can expect to see more of the first teams from each side in Friday's practice, with both teams' starters likely to sit out most, if not all, of Sunday's game. Thus, we'll get a better read from practice on how well the Dolphins' unit has improved.

Still, whether it's good or bad, there won't be much to take away from one practice. Nevertheless, Miami's offensive line can give the fan base a glimmer of hope with a strong performance, particularly with Chicago coming off one of its most "physical" practices in recent memory.

The Bears did a commendable job of adding to their defensive line this offseason, bringing in veterans Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo through free agency.

Chicago also drafted defensive tackle Shemar Turner late in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, although he is currently nursing an ankle injury. The rest of Chicago's front seven is relatively healthy, and it will be a true test for Miami's O-line throughout the weekend.

The Dolphins' new additions -- James Daniels and rookie Jonah Savaiinaea -- will have their hands full with Jarrett, Gervon Dexter Sr., and Andrew Billings on the inside. Meanwhile, second-year OT and another standout player through camp, Patrick Paul, along with Kion Smith, will be challenged by Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat.

With Chicago's DL also including depth guys like Austin Booker and Zacch Pickens, this will be a good, strong test for Miami's first and second units. Chicago linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds also add to the case of what a good front seven the Bears have put together.

As for the Dolphins' backups, this weekend will give some players the opportunity to redeem themselves on some level.

Daniel Brunskill, who was brought in following Eichenberg's placement on the PUP list, is a good veteran player, but he hasn't performed well thus far in camp. Likewise, Ryan Hayes and Larry Borom have shown their struggles as well. All three should get considerable playing time in Sunday's matchup, though, to state their respective cases for a roster spot.

The game feel of taking on Chicago in Friday's joint practice and the preseason could motivate Miami's offensive line and make fans feel more confident in what they have behind the starters. Yet, it could also confirm the concerns that have plagued the unit for the better part of two decades now.

More Dolphins News and Analysis