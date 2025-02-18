Dolphins' current depth chart is a major cause for concern heading into 2025

In 2024, the Miami Dolphins failed to make the playoffs for the first time in Mike McDaniel's head coaching career. If their current roster is any indication of what 2025 might be, his job is definitely on the line.

The Dolphins are mess right now and yes free agency will help shape a lot of what is on the field next season but should Dolphins fans feel optimistic? Consider the hopes last year were shattered pretty quickly and even with Tua Tagovailoa on the field, they didn't play great football.

In the NFL, two things happen during the offseason. Teams will implode their roster and rebuild, or they will make moves they believe will make the team better than the year before. The Dolphins are not really in a position to do either.

Chris Grier has to find money to spend in free agency, and if he can't, there will be a lot more pressure to hit on most of his draft picks in April. Looking at the current roster ahead of free agency, it is going to be interesting to see what Grier does to find players.

Miami Dolphins 2025 depth chart

Quarterback

Tua is the starter, but there is no one behind him. Skylar Thompson is gone, and Tyler Huntley will be a free agent. Grier has said they need to have better quarterback play behind Tua, but he admitted that last year they didn't have the money to chase better options. They won't have more money this year.

Running back

De'Von Achane is the clear starter and with the release of Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Wright is now the primary backup. The Dolphins will need to find at least two more running backs but this shouldn't be a huge problem to solve.

Wide Receiver

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Malik Washington will make up the core of the unit, but behind those three are question marks and impending free agents. WR is a need that is only magnified by the amount of money they have tied up in their top two players at the position.

Tight End

Durham Smythe is gone, and Tanner Conner could follow. Luckily, the Dolphins have Jonnu Smith, but why they are keeping Julian Hill is anyone's guess. There will be a free agent addition and a draft pick made to add depth.

Offensive line

Austin Jackson is at right tackle, and no guard on the right side. Aaron Brewer is at center but not left guard, and he questions at left tackle. Will Terron Armstead retire or be released, and will Patrick Paul step in with the hopes of playing at least good enough? Needless to say, there are big holes here.

Defensive line

Zach Sieler and a bunch of one-year contracted players are now heading for free agency. There is no stability or continuity here outside of Sieler, and that can't stay this way.

Linebacker/Defensive end

Jaelan Phillips is only as good until his next injury. Bradley Chubb may or may not be back, leaving Chop Robinon to man the edge. Tyrel Dotson will be a free agent as will Anthony Walker. Miami only has Channing Tindall and Jordyn Brooks outside of a slew of "still haven't proved it players."

Cornerback

The release of Kendall Fuller leaves a vacancy opposite Jalen Ramsey. Miami has no choice but to invest in the position in free agency or risk handing the job over to Storm Duck or Cam Smith. Kader Kohou is an impending free agent and the Dolphins have no other players in the wings ready to take a step up currently under contract.

Safety

Patrick McMorris and Jordan Colbert are the only safeties on the roster not carrying a potential free agent tag. Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer should both be gone in March and the Dolphins will need to replace them.

Overall, 24 players are on the impending free agent list and 46 players are currently under contract. That may sound better than one would think until you actually look at the players under contract. Only 21 of those 46 can be considered major contributors in 2024. Miami not only has to fill roster holes but also improve on the players who were not contributing last year. That's a big job when you don't have a lot of money to spend.

