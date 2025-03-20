Dolphins' decision on Tua Tagovailoa's contract raises big questions about his future

During the final push for the 2024 playoffs, Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stood on the sidelines. He was helpless and could only watch as his team clawed its way back into the playoff chase, only to see Denver squash their dreams in Week 18.

The Dolphins handed Tagovailoa the largest contract in Dolphins history only months after finishing his first and only complete NFL season. Statistically, Tua ranks well among other quarterbacks, but his health history says something completely different, and maybe, just maybe, the Dolphins are a little more concerned about it than they are willing to say out loud publicly.

According to Over The Cap, the Dolphins could create $19.3 million by restructuring Tua's deal this offseason.

RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa's dreams and nightmares come true in Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

That's a significant amount of money for a football team in desperate need of cash flow. It could help Miami sign several players to fill needs on a roster that needs upgrades. It's an important number because the Dolphins, in need of more talent, have yet to get that $19 million, and it might speak loudly to Tagovailoa's future with the team.

Chris Grier and the Dolphins can restructure Tua's contract. That money, the aforementioned $19 million, would be available to the team this year. It would add $4.8 million to his annual cap number over the next several seasons.

So, why haven't the Dolphins gained the money they can get now if Tua is the future of the franchise?

Dolphins pass on opportunity to create $19.3 million in cap space by restructuring Tua Tagovailoa's contract

It's a question many fans have asked, and one Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald has hammered home almost daily. Why are the Dolphins, a team needing help, sitting on $19 million?

The only logical choice is that Tua isn't guaranteed to be the long-term solution at quarterback.

Ryan's point is one I keep going back to. A simple Tua restructure immediately fills other guard spot, safety and corner with proven players with that 19 M in space. But adds 4.8 M to Tua cap hit in 26,27,28,29. https://t.co/QIzG0RtUGA — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 18, 2025

This isn't the first time we have mentioned this. The Dolphins have an out in Tua's contract that they can effectively call in after the 2026 season. While Miami is pretty much married to Tua for the next two seasons, barring a trade to a team willing to eat his contract after the 2025 season, 2027 is the big out.

The Dolphins can save $45 million by cutting Tagovailoa after the 2026 season.

They would carry a dead hit of just over $8 million, but if they restructured him now, that would push that number north of $10 million. While the Dolphins have eaten much more from other players, keeping Tua's contract at a workable and beneficial number allows room to get out of it if they have to.

More Dolphins News and Analysis