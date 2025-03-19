Tua Tagovailoa's dreams and nightmares come true in Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

The NFL Draft is just over a calendar month away, but things are ramping up already, with players sliding up and down the draft boards. Miami Dolphins fans have seen this all too often.

Over the last month, nearly 10 names continued to get connected to the Dolphins, so we compiled a list of them and ranked them. A new name has landed into the Dolphins' laps by one of the prominent mock draft experts.

In his latest 2025 mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Dolphins selecting LSU standout tackle Will Campbell, who has been a top 10 projected player in nearly every mock draft up to this point.

Campbell is an interesting player to project dropping into the Dolphins' laps. Kiper has been close before with players falling, but this seems too much of a drop. Still, there is intrigue, as Armand Membou has turned heads and is climbing draft boards. In Kiper's draft, Membou goes before Campbell at No. 11 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dolphins' nightmare draft scenario could be what the Patriots do at No. 4 overall

So, what's the nightmare?

Kiper has the division-rival New England Patriots landing two-way star Travis Hunter, who can play cornerback and wide receiver. He is an ultra-talented athlete, but most see him as a top NFL corner who will occasionally contribute on offense.

Kiper has the Dolphins landing a star offensive lineman to help Tua Tagovailoa, but he is also ensuring he must deal with a potential All-Pro cornerback twice a year.

Hunter has All-Pro potential and would fit what Mike Vrabel is building in New England. Hunter will be a problem.

The Dolphins' best option is to get a player who will contribute immediately, and while Campbell easily could be that guy, it's hard to imagine how he would fit into Miami's line. He is a tackle, and while Kiper assumes that Terron Armstead will retire, he forgets that Chris Grier drafted Patrick Paul last year to take Armstead's place. Even if he isn't ready, Grier will not draft a replacement so soon, not with other needs on the roster.

More Dolphins News and Analysis