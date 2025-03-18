Ranking the 10 prospects repeatedly picked by the Dolphins in 2025 NFL mock drafts

The Miami Dolphins have to get through free agency before they can make a selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fans will have to suffer through countless more mock drafts.

Mock draft season is inevitable, and when the NFL's regular season ends for all but the playoff teams, mock drafts become a big part of the daily water cooler and social media conversations. Those ramp up after the Super Bowl.

Mock drafts change from day to day and week to week as players rise on other teams' draft boards and players fall, but the one thing that tends to remain the same, at least until free agency arrives, is the teams' needs.



Our ranks are simple, we weighed talent, projected draft spot, and team needs so some players who many will believe should be ranked higher may not be based on how they would fit with the Dolphins in 2025.

Top 10 prospects repeatedly picked by the Miami Dolphins in 2025 NFL mock drafts

10. Walter Nolen - DT (Mississippi)

Walter Nolen continues to get some play at pick No. 13 but many believe if the Dolphins made a trade that would move them further down the board, Nolen could come into play there. He is a strong, smart defender who plays quick and, more importantly, physically off the snap. Nolen has the tools to stand out at the next level, but he isn't the best option for the Dolphins at pick No. 13.

9. Kenneth Grant - DT (Michigan)

When we talk about the defensive tackle position, it starts with Kenneth Grant's teammate, Mason Graham. Graham has been mocked to the Dolphins quite a bit, but he isn't a realistic selection at No. 13, as he should be long gone. Grant is more of an afterthought when talking about the Michigan front defensive duo.



Regardless, Grant is going to have a great NFL career. He and Nolen tend to go back and forth on most lists. While Grant has been an early mocked player to the Dolphins, most now have him dropping to the second round.

8. Shemar Stewart - Edge (Texas A&M)

Shemar Stewart's stock has been skyrocketing after his recent 2025 NFL Scouting Combine workouts. He also made waves when he said he was a Dolphins fan growing up and that he would make every team that skipped over him in the draft pay for it later.



Stewart has the tools to be great at the next level but Miami doesn't need an edge rusher in round one and that is why he remains low on this list. Make no mistake; if the Dolphins do choose him as some mock drafts suggest, he has the potential to be a long-term solution opposite Chop Robinson.

7. Tyler Booker - OG (Alabama)

Tyler Booker was an early mock favorite for the Dolphins, but we all know that Chris Grier doesn't put the same stock into guards as he does in other positions. Booker's stock has been declining, and some mock drafts now have him much lower in round one, while others have him high in round two.



Booker is a physical beast at guard and pushes defenders around. In Miami, he would not only fill a need on the field, but he would mark a significant change in the Dolphin's philosophy of interior linemen.

6. Ashton Jeanty - RB (Boise State)

Ashton Jeanty is the best running back in this year's draft and the best over the last few years. He has the speed and physical punch that Mike McDaniel loves, and there are plenty of media and fans alike who believe he will be available at pick No. 13.



In any other draft, Jeanty would be the pick, but the Dolphins have too many other needs; otherwise, he would be a lot higher.

5. Armand Membou - OT (Missouri)

Armand Membou had a great combination, and his stock has risen quite high. Early mock drafts predicted him to be a late first to mid-second-round selection, and now there are some who see him as a potential top-10 pick.



That hype should wear off the closer the NFL Draft gets but at No. 13, the Dolphins may want to look for someone who isn't simply climbing because his numbers were good at the combine. Membou still has a lot of upside and he will play guard despite being a natural tackle unless the Dolphins shift him to right tackle and move Austin Jackson inside.

4. Will Johnson - CB (Michigan)

The Dolphins created a big hole when they released Kendall Fuller without having a player ready to take his place. Grier loves drafting corners but he rarely has a chance to draft the best player at his position.



This year, he does. It would be hard to imagine Grier passing on Will Johnson if he is on the board unless he invests a lot of money in a corner during free agency. Johnson fills a need and is a top blue-chip player from a top school.

3. Malaki Starks - S (Georgia)

Unlike cornerback, Grier could sign a free-agent safety and still invest in another one through the draft. Malaki Starks has incredible NFL-level talent, fills a major need on the Dolphins' roster, and has been mocked to Miami consistently since the season ended.



With a high upside and a physically imposing tackler, Starks checks the boxes for the Dolphins and makes a lot of sense.

2. Kelvin Banks, Jr. - OT (Texas)

Kelvin Banks Jr.'s stock continues to rise slightly but has never truly been much lower than No. 13 from the start. One of the most popular players mocked to Miami, Banks is a fantastic tackle that should make a seamless transition to the NFL.



Banks also serves as a player that Grier can draft and move to guard for another year and then move outside to replace Jackson at right tackle or to left should Patrick Paul not work out. Banks is considered the second-best tackle, if not an offensive lineman, in this draft class. He fills a need and should be available when the Dolphins select.

1. Tyler Warren - TE (Penn State)

Tight end is not the most important need the Dolphins have to address this offseason and drafting Tyler Warren in round one would be a luxury the team really can't afford. But there is no question that his presence on the offense would change a lot of coverages.



Warren is exceptional and is not only considered the best tight end in this year's class, but many believe he will have the same impact as Brock Bowers did with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.



Miami at least needs another tight end, and Warren would be a near-perfect compliment to Jonnu Smith, but again, despite the popular mocking to the Dolphins, the team has much bigger needs to address, but Warren may be too good to pass up.

