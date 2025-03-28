Dolphins' draft history may repeat itself in the most ironic (but great) way

Sometimes, you can turn back the clock and repeat history. It's not always a good thing unless you learn from it. The Miami Dolphins may get another opportunity to repeat a draft steal.

There are many things the Dolphins need to address, and with 10 draft selections in 2025, they will have an opportunity to do just that. What Miami does in Rounds 2 and 3 will not be put under the microscope as often as on the opening night. The history we are talking about could rise to the top once again.

Honestly, it's not so much about history repeating itself but instead the irony of the entire situation. We are talking about Laremy Tunsil and Will Campbell.

Analysts only weeks ago considered Campbell the best offensive tackle in this year's draft class — a "can't-miss" prospect. Then the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine happened, and Missouri's Armand Membou became the top-rated protector.

That changed on Wednesday when LSU held its Pro Day. Campbell had a great workout and solidified himself as a top tackle in this draft, but the focus has shifted from the work he does on the field to how long his wingspan is. Measuring a hair over 77 inches, Campbell's reach is considered quite small. Campbell's stock has taken a quick fall, and suddenly, many are starting to see him fall to No. 13.

And this is where history comes into play...again.

The Dolphins could turn back time and repeat 2016 by selecting Will Campbell

Laremy Tunsil dropped from the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft after a video surfaced moments before the event started. He would fall from No. 1 all the way to 13, where the Dolphins scooped him up. Campbell falling to No. 13 wouldn't be as shocking, but it would be significant enough to change the Dolphins' draft plans, just like Tunsil did.

The Dolphins didn't need a left tackle that season; they had Branden Albert playing outside. That didn't stop them from taking Tunsil, who would play his first season at left guard. If the Dolphins draft Campbell, he could also start his career as a left guard, while the Dolphins put Patrick Paul outside should Terron Armstead retire.

Yes, it is a bit of irony, but there is more. The 2016 draft was Chris Grier's first as general manager. He replaced Dennis Hickey. There is still debate on who actually controlled the draft for Miami that season, Grier or executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum.

Grier would, of course, end up trading Tunsil for a boatload of draft picks that many to this day will say he wasted. A rebuild opportunity that fell flat because of Grier's inability to recognize talent and retain the key players he acquired.

Grier drafted Tunsil in his first season as GM. It would be ironic if the Dolphins drafted Campbell in what could be Grier's final year in the role.

Grier is on the hot seat, but Stephen Ross likely won't fire him. Rumors circulated last season that he may retire or take a new position with the team. That, too, would be an ironic twist of recurring history, as Tannenbaum was eventually relieved of his EVP duties but not fired, just reassigned. Indeed, history could be repeating itself.

