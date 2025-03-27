Notable 7-round NFL mock draft leaves Dolphins fans with many questions

The NFL Draft is down to a month, and mock drafts are flying off the board faster than Laremy Tunsil's epic fall to the Miami Dolphins. Could another OT have a similar fate?

The Dolphins have cornered themselves into a hole by not filling several needs on the roster. It's becoming a broken record when discussing the team's needs ahead of the draft. With free agency on hiatus for the most part, the Dolphins best chances to fill some of these problems is in the draft.

Over on ESPN, Matt Miller recently released a full seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft. The draft analyst knows a few things about prospects, but does he hit the Dolphins' needs? We dove in and took a look.

Recently, the draft stock of former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell has been falling. Before his Pro Day at LSU earlier this week, Campbell was a consensus top-10 pick.



But after arm measurements revealed a far shorter wingspan than expected, Campbell is suddenly finding himself falling down the board in recent mock drafts.



To be fair, mock drafts mean nothing in terms of where a player will actually go. But there is reason to believe Campbell could slide out of the top 10 and possibly be available for Miami at pick No. 13.

Miller believes that will be the case in his latest mock draft, as he has the Dolphins taking Campbell with the 13th selection in the opening round. The Dolphins would be hard-pressed to pass on Campbell if he were still available.



The young offensive tackle told reporters on Wednesday that two teams talked to him about playing guard because they're already set at offensive tackle. Well, the Dolphins seem to already be set at offensive tackle, so could they have been one of these teams?



Despite the absolute glaring need at defensive tackle, Miami passing on Campbell would be a mistake, and we've already said he could be the one player the Dolphins won't overlook in the draft.

Things started to fall apart in round two of Miller's mock draft, and while UCLA's Carson Schwesinger could become an All-Pro at the next level, Miami does not need a middle linebacker right now.



Miller says it is time for the Dolphins to draft and develop a top linebacker prospect, and you can't argue that, but they need defensive tackle help more than anything (well, maybe corner or safety as well).



With James Pearce, Tate Ratledge, and Andrew Mukuba still on the board, Schwesinger seems like a luxury pick Miami can't afford to make.

In Miller's mock draft, the Dolphins don't address the defensive tackle spot until the fourth round with former Tennessee defender Omarr Norman-Lott. But Miami does take former Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman in round three.



Neither pick is necessarily bad, but the Dolphins need to find starters at both positions, and that likely isn't going to happen if they wait. Bowman will challenge for playing time immediately, but Norman-Lott would probably be a rotational player at best.

Matt Miller 's latest 7-round NFL mock draft lands Miami Dolphins a top QB prospect

Miller added former Syracuse and Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord to Miami's roster in the fifth round. It's a good landing spot for McCord, who has a lot of upside and a high ceiling.

Darrell Bevell would have a solid foundation to work with to develop the kid into a legitimate backup option for the future, and potentially a starter. This would be a great value pick for the Dolphins.

The rest of Miller's mock draft isn't all that notable for Miami, except for the fact that he has them selecting a new player with a familiar name. Jaylin Lane, a former Virginia Tech receiver, keeps the Dolphins' additions of players with that name alive and well.

What is notable, however, is that Miller doesn't have Miami addressing cornerback, a serious weakness on the roster, until their final pick in the draft.

Overall, the top of Miller's new mock draft looks good for the Dolphins. But Miami selecting a linebacker in the second round is simply too much of a reach.

Schwesinger isn't a "can't pass up" type of player, and the Dolphins need to stick with players who fill specific needs. In this case, there were players just as good available that would have filled a hole.



It's not a bad draft class for Miami, but it isn't going to move the needle in the AFC East.

