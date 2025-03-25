Dream mock draft shines a light on Dolphins' biggest free-agency blunder

Beyond teams that need a quarterback, drafting for need in the first round of any draft can have consequences that limit a roster build. That will be the same this year for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins will need to look at defensive tackle, as they only have Zach Sieler and Benito Jones in starting positions. They may need to add a safety, potentially Malaki Starks, to replace the departing Jevon Holland. We can add offensive line and cornerback to the list.

The Dolphins do not need to add another tight end. Not in the first round. It isn't a need for the roster, but there are always exceptions, and Tyler Warren fits that criteria because he is exceptional.

The latest mock draft from NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia recognizes that. Scataglia has Miami selecting Warren with the No. 13 overall pick.

Warren may not fill a "need" for the offense, but he is one of the most well-rounded talents in this year's draft class, a legitimate blue-chip prospect who would not only start from Day 1 but give the Dolphins far more flexibility with what they want to do offensively.

Tyler Warren would be a game-changer for the Dolphins, but they may be forced to draft at positions of need

Miami's lack of big free-agency moves will force Chris Grier to target areas of need in the draft. Filling the holes mentioned above would make a lot of sense, but if Warren were on the board, they would be passing up a talent that could reshape the Dolphins' offense for another decade. A player many expect to become an elite tight end in the NFL.

When you draft picks to fill holes, you have basically failed at building your roster. The Dolphins are still waiting to find out if Calais Campbell will return, and they have done little to address the position. Defensive tackle is not plentiful in free agency, so the Dolphins are either all-in on a Campbell return or backed themselves into a wall.

Passing on a defensive lineman doesn't make much sense, but given the history of Grier and managing to keep players beyond their rookie deals, does it really matter at this point? If the Dolphins are going to win this year and advance through the playoffs, they have to improve offensively. Warren would help them achieve that goal.

Drafting Warren wouldn't fix a need, but the Dolphins shouldn't pass on him.

