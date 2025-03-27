Dolphins' Will Campbell dreams go up in smoke despite Pro Day concern

Will Campbell and the rest of the LSU Tigers entering the NFL Draft were on display at their Pro Day. Needless to say, it didn't go well for the Miami Dolphins.

The chances of Campbell dropping to 13 overall were slim, but now, it's anemic. Campbell would fill a huge need for the Dolphins and would have been a perfect draft pick, but they will likely have to move up into the top 10.

Campbell will eventually become a great offensive tackle, although he would likely have started his Dolphins career inside, something he has not done at the college level.

It would be a good move for the Dolphins, but they have more pressing needs than simply rotating players around the offensive line. It won't matter, as Wednesday's Pro Day workout solidified Campbell as a top-10 draft pick unless teams get hung up on a specific metric.

At his NFL Scouting Combine, Campbell had one hiccup he couldn't control. The biggest knock on the lineman was his arm length and wing span, which is considered small by NFL tackle standards, and it has some leaning to believe he will have to transition to guard. At the combine, Campbell's arm-length measurements were 32 5/8 inches.

He had a better measurement of 33 inches at the LSU Pro Day.

"A major development at LSU Pro Day: Consensus All-American OT Will Campbell's arms measured in at 33 inches, checking off a crucial box for NFL executives and talent evaluators," writes FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Despite wing span concern, Will Campbell makes a case for being the top tackle taken in this year's NFL Draft

This year's class doesn't feature a can't-miss offensive tackle, as previous drafts have. Campbell isn't considered the top tackle, at least not unanimously. Many believe Missouri's Armand Membou will hear his name called first, potentially inside the top five picks.

Campbell dropping to 13 would change Miami's draft plans, as he would be a hard player to pass on. However, after his Pro Day, that isn't likely to happen.

There is a positive way to look at it from a Dolphins perspective.

Despite needing offensive line help, Miami could benefit from Campbell's Pro Day workout. If teams ahead of the Dolphins were considering Campbell but were still on the fence, his workout may have convinced them to be their guy. That would allow another player to fall into the Dolphins' lap.

Miami is likely to draft one of three positions on the opening night. The needs at defensive tackle, cornerback, and safety are significant, and the Dolphins can't simply plug and play from available free agents. They need to attack those three spots in the first two rounds.

