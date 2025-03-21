Dolphins' early rumblings of a looming rebuild are impossible to ignore

When the Miami Dolphins began a rebuild in 2019, it went further south quicker than anyone expected. Now, they may be heading for another one.

Miami has a problem and must understand that frivolous spending and egos got in the way of actually making this team better. Instead of building change, the Dolphins built more of the same. They lack culture, discipline, and even fundamental abilities like tackling consistently.

Over the last three seasons, Chris Grier has thrown tons of money at receivers and injured linebackers. His attempt to fix the line came with wasted draft picks like Liam Eichenberg while letting top talent like Robert Jones walk. He invested in Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead despite injury histories.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald pointed out that the Dolphins have not guaranteed any money on new free-agent contracts for 2026.

The Dolphins have given no guaranteed money in 2026 to a single player signed in free agency https://t.co/ylmGOndBst — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 20, 2025

So, what might be going on with the Dolphins beyond the 2025 season?

For starters, they will be in a better position to move on from players like Bradley Chubb and Tyreek Hill. They have avoided restructuring Tua Tagovailoa's contract despite the need for 2024 cash flow. That in and of itself is a huge development that clearly speaks to his future with the franchise.

If what Jackson says is true, the Dolphins may be gearing up to break the roster up as we know it and rebuild it once again.

Chris Grier could be getting ready for another rebuild of the Dolphins roster

The thought of Grier having a hand in rebuilding the team is nauseating. He has not done well since taking over the GM job in 2016, and his big rebuild failed. The Dolphins hired a highly respected executive a couple of weeks ago when Champ Kelly joined the team.

Kelly is considered a good evaluator of talent and has narrowly missed landing several general manager jobs he has interviewed for. There was speculation at season's end that Grier may be looking to step down and take on a different role with the team. Kelly could be in line to take over.

If the Dolphins are planning for a new beginning, it will be interesting to see which direction someone else might go or how much influence Grier would have if he takes on a new role. One thing is certain: Grier has been particularly stingy with money and moves so far this offseason.

It could be a big indication that they are preparing for major changes after the 2025 season, a season which, by the way, was penciled in as the best chance for this team to make a move on the postseason.

