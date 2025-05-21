Dolphins edge-rusher will inevitably follow Jalen Ramsey to the trade block

The Miami Dolphins won't be making many trades between now and November. Jalen Ramsey is the only big move they will probably make, but there is another to watch.

The Dolphins' roster, as it relates to potential trades, is going to be contingent on how well they are playing between now and the NFL trade deadline. If Miami is in contention, playing well, and winning, there won't be any trades that send players out of the facility. If the team struggles, nothing should be off the table.

Most believe that if the Dolphins are failing, Tyreek Hill would be a likely candidate, but his contract and off-field issues might be enough to keep teams away. Bradley Chubb, on the other hand, isn't like Hill.

Chubb reduced his salary this year to help the Dolphins' cap situation. A trade won't get Miami big cap relief this season. It will, however, clear room off the cap next year. Miami would likely need to eat some of it, but it shouldn't be horrible.

Bradley Chubb would make for an interesting trade-deadline move for the Dolphins

Many in the media have called this year's Dolphins offseason a "soft rebuild," but the truth is this isn't a rebuild of any kind. The Dolphins are in cap hell and can't afford many of the available players. Given the contracts they have handed out, they will be in a similar situation next year. According to Over The Cap, the Dolphins currently have $4.8 million in cap room next year.

That will most assuredly change for a lot of reasons, but it is an indication of what 2026 could potentially be like. Chubb will count $31 million against the cap. The only way Miami recovers any of that is to either trade him this year or cut him after June 1, 2026, where they will eat $10 million but save $20 million.

Will the Dolphins trade Chubb?

It would take another team competing for the playoffs and needing a linebacker to make it happen, but theoretically, it isn't out of the question.

