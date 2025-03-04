Dolphins must do everything they can to steal All-Pro from Dan Campbell

Cornerback is one of the Miami Dolphins' biggest needs entering the offseason. The team must address the position through free agency, the 2025 NFL Draft, or both.

Chris Grier loves the secondary, but his decision to sign Kendall Fuller last year didn't pan out, nor did drafting Cam Smith two years ago.

The Dolphins could spend money in free agency. They don't have much choice, as there are holes at almost every position. Miami could soon get a head start on the competition if it can land a newly-available NFL veteran.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. Somewhere, Grier's nose just perked up.

Slay will enter his 13th NFL season in 2025. While he isn't the All-Pro corner he once was, he still has more left in his tank than any other corner on the Dolphins roster not named Jalen Ramsey.

In 2024, Slay started 14 of 17 games for the Eagles, and he missed five games the previous year. Since 2017, Slay has been named to the Pro Bowl six times, missing last year and the 2020 season.

Dan Campbell could ruin Dolphins' chances of landing Darius Slay

Slay recently told the St. Brown Podcast, featuring Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, that he would like to return to Detroit. The Lions drafted Slay in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he spent his first seven seasons in the Motor City.

That would be a win for former Dolphins head coach Dan Campbell, who now holds the same job in Detroit. Slay is a thumper in the secondary and would fit well with the Lions' mentality. Grier needs to convince him that joining the Dolphins would be more beneficial.

Miami has some good prospects on the roster, most notably Storm Duck. Duck started five games last season but isn't ready to take over the starting job. Slay would help the Dolphins' secondary and could help Duck's development.

