Dolphins fans are calling out De'Von Achane for absurd take following loss to Colts
By Brian Miller
Put the ball in De'Von Achane's hands, and good things will happen. The Miami Dolphins know they have a gem in this runner, but sometimes, it might be a good idea to think before you speak. Following the Dolphins loss to the Colts on Sunday, Achane was one of the players that went to the podium to speak with the media.
It didn't go as well as fans expected and they quickly turned on the running back on social media. Achane told the media that the Dolphins are not getting blown out and that their losses have been by one possession. That isn't exactly true and it's not what people wanted to hear after another game the Dolphins had no business losing:
The Dolphins continue to let fans down with their 2-4 start
The problem is this, Miami's losses have not been by one possession. The Colts loss on Sunday was the first. Miami was blown out by the Bills, by the Seahawks, and by the Titans. Fans were quick on the social channel "X" to point it out - most of the comments probably didn't need to be made considering he just returned from a concussion.
Regardless of what Achane said, the Dolphins are a mess on both sides of the ball and the return of Tua Tagovailoa may not be the cure-all to the season people are hoping for. Achane has been running well all year, but he can't do it all on his own.
Miami has been unable to get Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle involved in the game plan all year. Both players were held to one catch vs. Indy, each on two targets. Miami has to be better in this area. So far, Mike McDaniel doesn't have a clue how to adjust an offense that teams have figured out.
Speaking with the media after the game, Tim Boyle said defenses are taking away Hill and Waddle and they are trying to take what is given to them. Getting Achane more involved in the passing game might be a good start. He is very good in this part of the offense.
Achane was at the postgame podium for only two questions, and the second question was about the run game. Achane said they ran the ball, "Great, all of the backs had great running games today," and he would be correct. He also pointed out the penalties that often negate that rushing attack, which is another reason the Dolphins lost in Week 7.