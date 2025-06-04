Dolphins fans can kiss Jonnu Smith goodbye after Steelers disaster

Mike McDaniel stood at a podium following Tuesday's OTAs and discussed the future of Jonnu Smith. It doesn't sound like he will get his way.

McDaniel expressed his desire to keep his Pro Bowl tight end from a year ago and called him a big part of his offense. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers were not going to get anything worked out. We even posted about that shortly before everything changed.

On a day that saw more flip-flopping than a fish being pulled out of the water, the Dolphins and Steelers are once again back in trade talks.

"Back in it: the Steelers renewed conversations today with Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith, who is seeking a new contract," reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The trade between the Steelers and Dolphins is still alive, per source."

Jonnu Smith is more likely to be traded after devastating injury at Steelers OTAs

It makes sense that the phone lines have again opened. Schefter also reported that Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a torn Achilles at practice on Tuesday. Parham will miss the entire season. The Steelers had been looking for another playmaker to add to the offense when they began inquiring about Smith. Now, Smith may be the best option to replace Parham, if not the only one.

If the Steelers are seriously interested in obtaining him, Chris Grier may be able to get more from Pittsburgh in return.

It is unclear how serious the Dolphins are about moving on from Smith, who wants a new deal. The fact that they have renewed discussions, or at the very least, Grier took the call, is a good indication that Miami is still considering moving on.

While fans are not happy about the possible move, Smith is 30 years old and has had only one big season in his career. The Dolphins may claim they want him back, and his agent has made it clear he wants to remain in Miami, but everything the team is doing says something else.

Smith has one year left on his deal that will pay him over $4 million. He is likely looking to secure one more big payday after his Pro Bowl season while also adding security to his contract. If the Steelers are serious, however, a deal could happen soon.

More Dolphins News and Analysis