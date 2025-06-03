Jonnu Smith’s most logical trade destination just went dark

The Miami Dolphins are spinning their offseason wheels, but at least they are not trying to win the Super Bowl in June.



Whatever Chris Grier is doing behind closed doors is anyone's guess, but he hasn't gone out and impressively added to his roster as he has done in years past. It seems he is taking his time despite having needs on both sides of the ball still waiting to be addressed.

Through it all is the impending departure of Jalen Ramsey, and continued speculation about Jonnu Smith leaving as well. Now, it seems as though the latter might be staying put for now.

Adam Schefter released a post on X on Tuesday regarding former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Pittsburgh has been in the market for playmakers, and recently inquired about Smith. Schefter reports the Steelers are not likely to make a move for the Dolphins' tight end.

After Pittsburgh Steelers report, Jonnu Smith's only option may be to stay with the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins could play nice and give Smith some more money, or add another year to his contract with some guarantees, or they can do absolutely nothing and make him play on his current deal. If what Schefter reported is true, Smith's options may be none.

During free agency, no one was banging on the door to get Smith signed. The Dolphins got him on a good deal because his production had slipped. After the 2024 season, Smith showed he can still play at a high level, but the Dolphins are not in a position to trade him.

Smith has asked for more money, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said that Smith wants to remain in Miami. If the Steelers are out, barring an injury to another tight end, the options for a trade may not produce a buyer.

Now the only question is whether or not the Dolphins decide to make him play on this contract, or play nice and rework it.



Update : Shortly after this article was published on Tuesday, Schefter released a new report revealing that the Steelers and Dolphins have actually renewed conversations about a trade involving Smith.

