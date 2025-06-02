New clue reveals what Jonnu Smith really wants from the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are in the process of talking about a possible trade for their record-breaking tight end, Jonnu Smith, but his agent is shedding some light on the situation.



Smith suddenly hit the news wire over the latter days of May when it was revealed the Dolphins were on the phone with the Steelers about a possible deal for the tight end. Smith broke most of the Dolphins' single-season tight end records in 2024 on his way to his first Pro Bowl. Now he wants a contract that pays him for last season.

Miami signed Smith during the 2024 free agency period. Essentially, his contract was for two years with voided outs after 2025. Smith will make just over $4 million this year. He wants security and more money. So far, he has yet to participate in the Dolphins' voluntary practices.

Enter, Drew Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus has worked closely with the Dolphins for decades, so it's not a surprise that his client is seeking a new deal. The super-agent brokered the current contract of Smith, so naturally, a great season will lead Rosenhaus to milk the Dolphins for more money.



His agent isn't stupid. While they are asking for more money and a new contract, Rosehasnhaus had been very clear about his client's wishes.

Drew Rosenhaus makes it clear that Jonnu Smith wants to remain with the Miami Dolphins

It's one thing to ask for more money, but if there is something we have learned from Rosenhaus over the years, nothing is publicly stated without a reason. In this case, he is making it clear, publicly, that Smith wants to remain in Miami with the Dolphins.

"Here's what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami. That's his first choice. This is where he lives in the offseason. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end. ... He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team's single Pro Bowl player. He's an incredibly valuable part of this team. ... He went to college at FIU. His dream team is the Dolphins.



Hopefully, everything works out where he can stay in Miami."

It is not secret that Smith would rather stay in Miami, but Rosenhaus saying so seems to be come with two reasons, one, it lets fans know that Smith isn't pushing for a trade keeping a better image for his client, and two, letting the Dolphins know upfront and publicly that if he is traded, it's because the Dolphins wanted it, not Smith.

For the Dolphins, moving Smith for whatever they can get isn't a bad thing. At 30-years-old, there isn't much left for the primarily pass-catching tight end. Blocking isn't his thing, making the Dolphins a little more one-dimensional with him on the field; it's the reason they signed Pharaoh Brown, who is primarily a blocker.

Miami has to avoid paying players every time they have a good season. They did it with Jalen Ramsey, Tyreek Hill, and overpaid Tua Tagovailoa as well. If Smith is adamant about getting more money, then move him.

