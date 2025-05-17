Dolphins fans finally get a clue about new uniforms thanks to latest rumor

Miami Dolphins fans have wanted to see a new uniform mix debut for the franchise. It's the second-most asked-for change when fans discuss the logo and colors. The first, of course, is going back to the traditional uniform.

Over the course of the last couple of weeks, there has been growing speculation as to what the Dolphins might wear. We know they will have a new alternate because Nike is rolling out its new Rivalries uniforms this year.

It would make sense for the league to have teams showcase these uniforms in primetime games. The Dolphins will play the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in primetime Weeks 3 and 4. Could this be the night the Dolphins stroll out of the locker room in, say, all black?

Just as the 2025 NFL schedule was released, the Dolphins' social media team changed the team's logo on their pages to a bright neon aqua. It drew a lot of speculation and buzz, especially considering the uniform.

A new rumor from Go Time Dolphins suggests the team will wear an all-black uniform for their game against the Jets.

Dolphins need to be a lot more original than an 80s-style Miami Vice theme

The whole "Miami Vice" theme is overrated and overdone. The Miami Heat have donned the look, as have the Miami Marlins. They were cool, sort of, but nothing spectacular. While this is nothing more than a rumor, and perhaps not even that, it would be like the Dolphins not to come up with an original idea.

The idea of a black uniform makes sense, given the neon change the team made on the social platforms. Black would be the only color that might go with the logo change, should that be the direction the team is taking.

Whatever the Dolphins are wearing, it will be interesting to see if they drop on primetime and whether that game is on a Monday or Thursday night. The Dolphins play five games in primetime this season, but only two of them are against rivals. They could wear the uniform in a non-primetime game, but that seems like a waste of marketing.

