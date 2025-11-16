Dolphins fans furious watching bitter rival pull off dream rebuild overnight

NFL teams have rivalries. For decades, the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets were the big thing in the AFC East. Owners tend to have rivalries as well, and some of those can get downright ugly.

The NFL is a cutthroat business, so if an owner can create a buzz or gain a leg up on another owner, especially one in their own division, they tend to take it. That being said, nothing in the world matches jealousy, and it drives some owners off the proverbial cliff.

That is the case with Stephen Ross and Bob Kraft. Early in Ross' ownership years, there were reports that he didn't take a liking to Kraft. It isn't surprising. Kraft had everything that Ross wanted. A winning franchise with a Hall of Fame coach and a Hall of Fame quarterback everybody loved.

Stephen Ross can only watch as the Patriots rise to the top of the AFC East (again)

Dolphins fans are unhappy with what is happening in New England. The Patriots won their ninth game of the season on Thursday night, and the Dolphins celebrated like they won the Super Bowl after winning their third game of the season last week.

Miami's victory keeps them alive in the playoff chase. It's thin, but there is a mathematical formula that still holds. The Patriots' victory ensures they will not have a losing season, and with a two-game lead over the Bills, the division is theirs to claim.

For Ross, this has to be incredibly frustrating.

The Patriots were the "it" team for more than a decade, and all Ross could do was hire the wrong general managers, who hired the wrong coaches and players. Miami is heading back to its second rebuild in four years, while the Patriots are chasing the playoffs a year after beginning their own rebuild.