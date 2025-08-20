Dolphins fans might hate the present but the future offers real hope

The Miami Dolphins haven't given fans a lot of reasons to be excited for the upcoming season, but the future is much brighter than many believe.

This year may not be the best for Miami despite many fans seeing the playoffs as a possibility. This team isn't built for a run in the postseason, but they are built to compete for the playoffs if things fall in their favor.

The 2025 season may be a 50/50 toss-up, but this year's draft class should give Dolphins fans every reason to be hopeful for a much brighter future.

Dolphins' 2025 draft class has all the makings of being the backbone for the future

It's hard not to get excited when you see the reports about Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips dominating practices and joint practices with other teams. Both players have been looking good the entire camp, and fans can't wait until they get to see them in a rotation with Zach Sieler.

Two of the Dolphins' three DT draft picks are exploding to start their careers. The third, Zeek Biggers, is hanging on as well. Miami's defensive front looks set for the next four years, but the personnel department didn't just hit on those two so far.

For years, Miami fans have been punching holes in the wall, throwing things at the television, and pounding their fists on the table to get an interior lineman that can play with power and domination. Jonah Savaiinaea has been borderline dominant through camp and was a bright spot in practice sessions with the Lions and Bears.

Savaiinaea should lock down one of the guard positions, and last year's second round pick, Patrick Paul, is creating a stone wall at left tackle. The questions about his ability to replace Terron Armstead have been answered through three weeks of camp.

Still need more? Jason Marshall was a mid-round pick this year and has shown flashes of his ability as well. Dolphins fans should get a good look at him in the final preseason game, but the early impressions have been positive.

With the injury to Alexander Mattison, Ollie Gordon should get significant playing time this year as well. He was earning his role for sure, but the horrible injury opened his opportunities.

This past draft class, paired with last year's group that includes Paul, Chop Robinson, Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, and Jaylen Wright, should have fans bullish on the future in South Florida.

Considering the Dolphins could start to move high-priced veterans off the roster after the 2025 season, there will be money to spend in free agency as well as cash to retain some of their in-house players who are playing well.

The 2025 season may not be what Dolphins fans hope for, but if it is, everyone will be thrilled. However, the future is much better than most give them credit for.

