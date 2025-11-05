Dolphins fans pleading for change won't find hope in Mike McDaniel's latest comments

Mike McDaniel was hired by Chris Grier four seasons ago, and now the only general manager he has ever worked with is no longer with the team.

For the first time since Grier left the team, McDaniel met with the media and said it has nothing to do with his feelings. He reiterated that he has a job to do, and that is coaching the Miami Dolphins.

Mike McDaniel admits that things will be different without Chris Grier in the building.

McDaniel found out about the news on Friday directly from Stephen Ross. He met with the media, and within an hour, the news had broken, leaving the media without answers. McDaniel pointed out that he worked with Grier every day he has been here and that there is an emotional element to his leaving.

"It's one of those life things that takes a toll when you realize things are going to be different." Mike McDaniel

As for his own thoughts on his job security, McDaniel skipped over that part of the question and moved on without actually addressing it. Rumors have been circulating that McDaniel is safe for the rest of this season. It was also reported that his job is in the hands of Ross and no one else.

If McDaniel's job is not going to be the responsibility of the next full-time general manager, then the owner is already off to a bad start in a search that will only serve to bring more disappointment and distrust to the fan base.

Ross has to hire a GM and give him autonomy to do his job; otherwise, this will be another lesson that the owner fails to learn from previous mistakes.

McDaniel said that his only focus right now is on the Buffalo Bills, who will be at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. He is hoping the team will learn from their previous mistakes and the "lessons" McDaniel said he is trying to teach them.

That hasn't worked so far.