Dolphins fans won’t like the real reason Tyreek Hill isn’t going anywhere

The Miami Dolphins may trade Jonnu Smith in the coming days or weeks. They may trade Jalen Ramsey in the coming days. Tyreek Hill, however, is an afterthought these days.

There was a time that Hill was the hot name on the market ... had there actually been a market. His rant after Week 18 was supposed to be the nail in his Dolphins career. Hill managed to survive quitting and walking off the field, and has managed to survive the comments that came afterward.

It's been months since all that went down and now Hill's name isn't part of the NFL trade landscape. Mike Florio and Michael Holley of Pro Football Talk believe they know why, and it makes complete sense.

As they looked at other teams in the league, it rang clear to Florio and Holley that money or compensation aren't the issue. It's simply the fact that nobody needs or wants Hill.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has given more teams a reason to stay away then pick up the phone

Hill has made it clear he wants to play for a contender, but that may not be an option until mid-season when a team on the cusp of competing for a playoff spot realizes the five-time All-Pro could be the catalyst to get them there.

Where exactly would Hill fit?

The only real playoff-quality team without a top WR is the 49ers, but Hill's off-field problems don't align with what the 49ers want on the roster. This is a team that jettisoned Deebo Samuel earlier this year in part because of his contract. Hill deserves to be among the game's highest-paid receivers.

Most of the top NFL teams have top No. 1 and 2 WRs already on the roster. That leaves Hill and the Dolphins without options if they want to move on, at least for now. Hill is 30 years old, coming off a down season, and wrist surgery. He quit on his teammates in Week 18 and a couple of personal issues that forced law enforcement involvement.

Hill has reignited talk of his personal quest of 2,000 yards receiving. That can be viewed as a selfish goal that may not sit well with other clubs.

Will Hill remain in Miami all season? Probably, but his future with the team will likely end at the end of the season.

Whether he is traded at the deadline or before the 2026 league new year begins, his future still may be elsewhere. Regardless, ProFootballTalk hit the nail on the head; Hill doesn't have the draw he used to.